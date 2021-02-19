Bulldogs crash glass on Pirates

Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family girls basketball took 65 shots and missed 40 of them in Thursday's subdistrict final against Plainview. Most nights, that spells doom. Not so for the Bulldogs, who have made a habit of creating offense on the glass.

The Bulldogs grabbed all but 16 of those misses - totaling 24 offensive rebounds for a 72-40 victory. The win sends HLHF to another district final, this one as the 4 seed against Meridian next Friday in Shelby at 6:30 p.m.

HLHF is looking for its third trip to state in four seasons after coming up short in the district final a year ago.

Four different Bulldogs scored 10 or more points led by junior center Addison Schneider with 20 on 8 of 13 shooting and 21 rebounds - 12 on the offensive end.

Riley Jurgens, Paige Beller and Lexi Frauendorfer each had 11 points; Beller chipped in six offensive boards. Frauendorfer had four assists to go with four steals.

HLHF led 14-6 after the first quarter then extended its lead to 36-18 at halftime and increased the advantage to 26 points after three.

Meridian is 16-9 and made it into the district final on wildcard points following a loss to No. 8 BDS.

Nate Tenopir is the sports editor of The Columbus Telegram. Reach him via email at sports@columbustelegram.com.

