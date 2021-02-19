 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Bulldogs crash glass on Pirates
View Comments

Bulldogs crash glass on Pirates

{{featured_button_text}}
Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family Bulldogs

Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family girls basketball took 65 shots and missed 40 of them in Thursday's subdistrict final against Plainview. Most nights, that spells doom. Not so for the Bulldogs, who have made a habit of creating offense on the glass.

The Bulldogs grabbed all but 16 of those misses - totaling 24 offensive rebounds for a 72-40 victory. The win sends HLHF to another district final, this one as the 4 seed against Meridian next Friday in Shelby at 6:30 p.m.

HLHF is looking for its third trip to state in four seasons after coming up short in the district final a year ago.

Four different Bulldogs scored 10 or more points led by junior center Addison Schneider with 20 on 8 of 13 shooting and 21 rebounds - 12 on the offensive end.

Riley Jurgens, Paige Beller and Lexi Frauendorfer each had 11 points; Beller chipped in six offensive boards. Frauendorfer had four assists to go with four steals.

HLHF led 14-6 after the first quarter then extended its lead to 36-18 at halftime and increased the advantage to 26 points after three.

Meridian is 16-9 and made it into the district final on wildcard points following a loss to No. 8 BDS.

Nate Tenopir is the sports editor of The Columbus Telegram. Reach him via email at sports@columbustelegram.com.

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

WATCH NOW: Caydn Kucera 5th Place

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Patriot press punishes CHS girls
Girls

Patriot press punishes CHS girls

  • Updated

Millard South forced the Columbus High girls into 23 turnovers, held the Discoverers to just 32 shot attempts and under 30 points in a 68-29 P…

Prep Girls Basketball Ratings
Girls

Prep Girls Basketball Ratings

  • Updated

Class A (Record)-Previous Rating1. Lincoln Pius X (18-0);12. Millard South (19-1);23. Fremont (17-3);34. Lincoln Southwest (15-2);45. Omaha Ce…

Pius girls muscle past CHS
Girls

Pius girls muscle past CHS

  • Updated

The second-leading scorer in Nebraska girls basketball put up 24 and the top-ranked team in the state made quick work of the Columbus High gir…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News