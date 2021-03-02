Bulldogs to face familiar opponent

You won't find too many players or coaches at Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family surprised to see who's waiting for them on Wednesday in Lincoln at the state tournament.

Since the two schools brought the sports programs together, the girls have played in nine state tournament games between volleyball and basketball. The most recent, in the fall of 2018 and the winter of 2019 ended at the hands of Fremont Bergan.

Bergan ended a magical volleyball run in straight sets after HLHF survived five sets in the semis and a 2-1 deficit in the match. Just a few months later, Bergan stole a first round state basketball win on free throws with 28 seconds remaining.

Those two meetings are the only time the Knights and Bulldogs have gone head-to-head on the court and the hardwood. Bergan stands in the way again Wednesday at Lincoln Southwest High School in the first round of the Class D-1 tournament.

"Compared to last time we went to state, the energy has been way different," junior Addison Schneider said. "We've been way more excited about it than past years. It's been a whole next experience that way."

Each of the top eight seeds from the district final won, leaving No. 4 HLHF and No. 5 Bergan headed for a collision course in Lincoln.