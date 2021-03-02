Bulldogs to face familiar opponent

You won't find too many players or coaches at Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family surprised to see who's waiting for them on Wednesday in Lincoln at the state tournament.
Since the two schools brought the sports programs together, the girls have played in nine state tournament games between volleyball and basketball. The most recent, in the fall of 2018 and the winter of 2019 ended at the hands of Fremont Bergan.
Bergan ended a magical volleyball run in straight sets after HLHF survived five sets in the semis and a 2-1 deficit in the match. Just a few months later, Bergan stole a first round state basketball win on free throws with 28 seconds remaining.
Those two meetings are the only time the Knights and Bulldogs have gone head-to-head on the court and the hardwood. Bergan stands in the way again Wednesday at Lincoln Southwest High School in the first round of the Class D-1 tournament.
"Compared to last time we went to state, the energy has been way different," junior Addison Schneider said. "We've been way more excited about it than past years. It's been a whole next experience that way."
Each of the top eight seeds from the district final won, leaving No. 4 HLHF and No. 5 Bergan headed for a collision course in Lincoln.
Bergan has put together a 15-9 record and spent much of the season in the top 10, closing the schedule at No. 5. The Knights average 24 points per game, allow right around 39 and are lead by senior Lauren Baker's 17 point-per-game average. Sophomore Kaitlyn Mlnarik scores nearly nine points per contest and grabs six boards. No other player on the roster averages more than five points.
"I think losing to them the first time has made us want to beat them more," junior Lexi Fraundorfer said. "We can definitely beat them. We play together as a team."
Though only three of the 48 state tournament teams have more losses than Bergan, as usual, the Knights challenged themselves with a tough schedule. Three losses came to teams at the state tournament, and all but one (Kearney Catholic) were to a team with a winning record.
Quality wins include over Class B teams Ashland-Greenwood and Blair and five other opponents that finished above .500.
"Everyone is Bergan this, Bergan that just because they beat us the first time," coach Kandee Hanzel said. "My thought is, it doesn't matter when you get down there. The top eight are down there. It doesn't matter if you're the 4 (seed0, the 1 or the 8. It's good basketball."
A pair of seniors combined to average 30 points for a team that put up 54.5 per game two years ago. Baker and junior Adisyn Mendlik are the only significant contributors left from that group.
Schneider, HLHF's current leading scorer, played 14 minutes per game and scored an average of six points as a freshman. Fellow junior Paige Beller averaged five minutes. Senior Lexi Frauendorfer averaged four. Thus, it's almost an entirely new cast of characters for the latest edition of the two team's postseason series.
HLHF spent part of the year at No. 1 but most of it as No. 2 and will travel to Lincoln with that rating. The season began with a loss to C-2's Clarkson/Leigh - a team that spent most of the year No. 1 before losing in the subdistrict final and then again in the district. The Patriots beat the Bulldogs twice this season, also in the conference tournament consolation round.
North Bend, a C-1 state qualifier, handed HLHF a holiday tournament loss. BRLD, the 7 seed in the C-2 tournament, defeated HLHF in the first round of the conference tournament.
Wins came over 11 programs from a lager classification. The Bulldogs beat five opponents with a winning record that included district finalists Columbus Scotus and Summerland.
HLHF averages just under 58 points per game and gives up 41.
Wednesday will be the Bulldogs fourth trip to state. They're 0-2 in their last two. The best finish was fourth in 2014. The Knights are playing in Lincoln for the seventh time with three appearances in the championship game. Bergan went on to win the 2019 title, its only one, after defeating HLFH two years ago. The Knights were runners-up in 1988 and last year.
"This is my first time going down to state," senior Riley Jurgens said. "It would be like a dream to win the state championship. It would just be really cool and nice to bring home hardware."
The players admitted that it would have been hard to imagine themselves in this scenario before the season started. Many players started the year in quarantine before coming together quickly and showing their championship potential.
"It would be insane," junior Paige Beller said about finishing on top. "I don't think any of us expected to play like this, this season. Now we're going down to state."
Nate Tenopir and Peter Huguenin are the sports editor and a sports reporter for The Columbus Telegram.