C-1: Hollenbeck erases subdistrict memory

With North Bend Central leading 4-3, Emanuel blocked a shot, got the rebound and raced for a layup. After Sydney Emanuel completed a three-point play for the Tigers, Kaitlyn Emanuel got a steal and layup for an 11-3 lead and North Bend Central never looked back.

Kaitlyn Emanuel led the Tigers (25-2) with 12 points, Sydney, a sophomore, had 10 and senior Lauren had five points and eight rebounds.

"We're very athletic. Sometimes, I don't know if we're great basketball players as much as we're just really good athletes," said North Bend coach Aaron Sterup. "When they are locked in on defense like we were today, we makes it really tough for people to score.

"Our game plan is to use our athletic ability to kind of wear people down."

It was the second time the two East Husker Conference teams have met this season, with North Bend Central winning 53-43 in December.

St. Paul 41, Wahoo 38: St. Paul coach Rick Peters pulled out every strategy in the book to help his No. 3-ranked Wildcats squeak out a 41-38 victory over Wahoo in a Class C-1 state tournament first-round game Thursday at the Devaney Sports Center.

He called for a "two-man" offense with sisters Brooke and Olivia Poppert who worked for 22 points.

The former longtime boys coach at St. Paul deployed a diamond-and-one defense on Wahoo's Kendal Brigham. She finished with 15 points but was blanketed throughout the second half.

That defense depended on Anna Thede chasing Brigham throughout the game.

"She wasn't going to score, but we just praise her all the time for her defensive effort," Peters said. "She shut down good players across the state. You've got to be ready to help her and we did a pretty good job of that."

St. Paul, which hadn't been to the state tournament since 1993, struggled throughout the first half and early in the third quarter.

The Wildcats hit just 25% of their shots until Amber Kosmicki sank a pair of three-pointers in the third quarter.

Still, Wahoo, which had to replace eight of its top nine players from last year's team, battled for the lead with a stingy defense and balanced scoring.

"We took so long to get going on offense, I was worried," said Wahoo coach Linda Walker, whose team finished 18-8. "Once we got a little something going and then the bonus three right before halftime and a good start in the third quarter, I thought we were playing all right."

Wahoo's Kharissa Eddie hit a long three-pointer at the buzzer before halftime. The Warriors scrounged on a basket by Kelsie Sears and a three-point play by Toni Greenfield to open the third quarter to take a 23-17 lead.

"We just couldn't get the shots to fall after that and they (St. Paul) got a lot of free throws," Walker said.

St. Paul hit 11 of 16 from the free-throw line, while Wahoo hit five of six.