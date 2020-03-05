C-1: Hollenbeck erases subdistrict memory

You have free articles remaining.
Olivia Hollenbeck erased the memory of an uncharacteristically bad performance with a vengeance.
Hollenbeck scored 24 points, grabbed 10 rebounds, had five steals, two assists and a blocked shot to lift top-ranked Lincoln Christian to a 55-34 victory over Malcolm in a Class C-1 state tournament first-round game Thursday at the Devaney Sports Center.
The last time the two teams met, a 49-42 subdistrict win by Christian, Hollenbeck didn't score a point.
"That was definitely a lot of motivation. The first time, I didn't see the court very much because I was in a lot of foul trouble," said the 6-foot-4 senior. "Going into this game, I was really trying to focus on having a really calm defense and being straight up and then shifting gears on offense and playing really strong."
The Crusaders put on a passing clinic early. Nine of the team's 11 first-half baskets came on assists. All five of Hollenbeck's first-half buckets came on feeds from teammates and the Crusaders finished with 14 assists.
"I had some really good passes into me and those I thought were open, I would finish and then if they weren't, I'd kick it back out," said Hollenbeck. "I think that's part of why we play so well together because we're really unselfish with the ball."
Christian coach Nick Orduna said Hollenbeck's play was crucial.
"We have to be patient and wait until Liv gets open and she was able to get a lot done for us inside," he said. "The first time, they did a good job of doubling and even triple-teaming her. She was hungry to get back out there and just dominated inside on both sides of the ball."
Joslyn Small and Alyssa Fortik each had three-pointers early for Malcolm and Emma Brown hit a free throw to tie Christian 8-8 before the Crusaders went on an 18-6 run with 5:50 left in the first half. Malcolm opened the second period with five turnovers and going just 1-for-11 from the field, including six three-point misses. The Clippers finished 3-for-19 from three-point range.
"I thought our defensive pressure was really good," said Orduna. "They love the three and we knew it and had to challenge that."
Brown led Malcolm (19-7) with 11 points and five rebounds.
"Hollenbeck had a great game. She's definitely an all-state caliber type," said Malcolm coach Andy Klepper. "We shut her down the first game and we figured she'd be a little upset with that. She was and she came back and had a great game."
Hastings Adams Central 44, Chadron 30: Adams Central's defense put No. 6 Chadron's shooting into the deep freeze and sparked the Patriots to a 44-30 upset in Class C-1 girls state basketball tournament first-round action Thursday at the Devaney Sports Center.
The Patriots advance to Friday's 10:45 a.m. semifinal against second-ranked North Bend Central, which downed No. 5 West Point-Beemer 48-33.
Unranked Adams Central sped away from a tie at 17 at the half for a 14-3 glazing in the third quarter. By the end of the game, the Patriots outscored Chadron 27-13 in the second half.
Adams Central outmuscled and outrebounded Chadron 42-16 and held the Cardinals to 22% shooting in the second half.
Libby Trausch paced the Patriots with 18 points, while teammate Jessica Babcock scored nine and grabbed 10 rebounds. Kylie Dierks and Cami Wellensiek grabbed eight and seven rebounds, respectively.
"We showed a lot of confidence," said Adams Central coach Evan Smith, whose team is 17-10. "The fact we play in the Central Conference and play all those good teams, and a lot of very good Class B teams, and the fact we were here last year, gave us a lot of confidence.
"We were super loose."
Chadron missed its first 15 shots of the second half, while Trausch counted on three three-pointers and Babcock hit three consecutive two-pointers to build the lead to 31-20 by the end of the third quarter.
With North Bend Central leading 4-3, Emanuel blocked a shot, got the rebound and raced for a layup. After Sydney Emanuel completed a three-point play for the Tigers, Kaitlyn Emanuel got a steal and layup for an 11-3 lead and North Bend Central never looked back.
Kaitlyn Emanuel led the Tigers (25-2) with 12 points, Sydney, a sophomore, had 10 and senior Lauren had five points and eight rebounds.
"We're very athletic. Sometimes, I don't know if we're great basketball players as much as we're just really good athletes," said North Bend coach Aaron Sterup. "When they are locked in on defense like we were today, we makes it really tough for people to score.
"Our game plan is to use our athletic ability to kind of wear people down."
It was the second time the two East Husker Conference teams have met this season, with North Bend Central winning 53-43 in December.
Sydney Emanuel had 10 points for the Tigers. Sidney Swanson led West Point-Beemer with 14 points, 10 of them in the fourth quarter.
St. Paul 41, Wahoo 38: St. Paul coach Rick Peters pulled out every strategy in the book to help his No. 3-ranked Wildcats squeak out a 41-38 victory over Wahoo in a Class C-1 state tournament first-round game Thursday at the Devaney Sports Center.
He called for a "two-man" offense with sisters Brooke and Olivia Poppert who worked for 22 points.
The former longtime boys coach at St. Paul deployed a diamond-and-one defense on Wahoo's Kendal Brigham. She finished with 15 points but was blanketed throughout the second half.
That defense depended on Anna Thede chasing Brigham throughout the game.
"She wasn't going to score, but we just praise her all the time for her defensive effort," Peters said. "She shut down good players across the state. You've got to be ready to help her and we did a pretty good job of that."
St. Paul, which hadn't been to the state tournament since 1993, struggled throughout the first half and early in the third quarter.
The Wildcats hit just 25% of their shots until Amber Kosmicki sank a pair of three-pointers in the third quarter.
Still, Wahoo, which had to replace eight of its top nine players from last year's team, battled for the lead with a stingy defense and balanced scoring.
"We took so long to get going on offense, I was worried," said Wahoo coach Linda Walker, whose team finished 18-8. "Once we got a little something going and then the bonus three right before halftime and a good start in the third quarter, I thought we were playing all right."
Wahoo's Kharissa Eddie hit a long three-pointer at the buzzer before halftime. The Warriors scrounged on a basket by Kelsie Sears and a three-point play by Toni Greenfield to open the third quarter to take a 23-17 lead.
"We just couldn't get the shots to fall after that and they (St. Paul) got a lot of free throws," Walker said.
St. Paul hit 11 of 16 from the free-throw line, while Wahoo hit five of six.