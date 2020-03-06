C-1: North Bend defense, free throw send Tigers to title game

You have free articles remaining.
North Bend Central leaned on its strength — its defense — to help punch its first ticket to the Class C-1 title game in 19 years.
The No. 2 Tigers held Adams Central to two field goals over the final quarter, while cashing in on 11 of 12 free throws in a 39-31 win in the C-1 girls state basketball tournament semifinal Friday morning at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
North Bend (26-2) will compete for its first state title since 2001 when it meets Lincoln Christian at 11 a.m. Saturday at PBA.
“I tell our kids, you don’t have to score 100 points if you play defense,” Tigers coach Aaron Sterup said. “We kind of hung our hat on that again today.”
“They kind of chased Libby off the three-point line pretty hard,” Adams Central coach Evan Smith said. “They’re a tough defensive team. They’re in the state championship for a reason.”
Sydney Emmanuel led the Tigers with 13 points, while freshman sister Kaitlyn carried the torch in the first half, scoring all eight of her points attacking the basket on aggressive drives.
“Kaitlyn doesn’t understand pressure,” Sterup said. “She’s going to go out there and play the same way regardless. And she’s going to go make something happen. She’s really a tough matchup for anybody.”