C-2: St. Cecilia looks for repeat

Entering the season, Class C-2 looked like the deepest class in the state — and this week's bracket supports that sentiment.
Oakland-Craig (25-1) vs. Clarkson/Leigh (20-5)
About the Knights: Despite losing Super-State first-teamer Dacey Nelson to graduation, the Knights have continued to soar; seniors Kennedy Benne and Sydney Guzinski lead the way.
About the Patriots: They upset Guardian Angels CC in the district final to clinch their first state berth as a co-op; their two leading scorers are underclassmen.
Ponca (21-4) vs. Grand Island CC (17-7)
About the Indians: Solid group of seniors are getting help from freshman Ashlyn Kingsbury, who averages 11 points and 4.5 rebounds per game.
About the Crusaders: They own some big wins this season, including a 47-37 win against defending state champion St. Cecilia; dropped down to C-2 this year.
Crofton (23-3) vs. BRLD (20-5)
About the Warriors: Have looked strong all season after last year's state runner-up finish. Four of their top five scorers are underclassmen.
About the Panthers: Started the season 13-0 and cut their teeth in the ultra-competitive East Husker Conference. KaiLynn Lovejoy (10.1 ppg) is the team's only senior.
Hastings SC (23-3) vs. Superior (21-3)
About the Hawkettes: They have a lot of experience, led by senior Tori Thomas, but also some young talent. Sophomore Bailey Kissinger is a two-year starter at PG.
About the Wildcats: Kalynn Meyer is the focal point, but her sister Shayla, a sophomore, is having a breakout season (13.4 ppg).