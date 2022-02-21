CHS girls head to districts on four-game skid

Columbus High girls basketball will take a four-game losing skid into the postseason following a pair of back-to-back losses on Friday and Saturday.

CHS suffered a 59-34 road defeat at Papillion-La Vista South on Friday then finished the home schedule Saturday with a 40-31 defeat to Millard West.

Columbus fell into a large early hole Friday on the road then played much better the next night but couldn't hit enough shots.

"It was opposite play on Friday and Saturday. Emotionally flat, little focus on Friday playing against a team that is playing really well right now," coach Scott Schaefer said. "It was the opposite of that on Saturday. We played inspired and focused with a lot of heart on Senior Night. The outcome was the same against a good team but we had a chance right to the end."

Papio South came out and knocked down four threes in the first quarter and had 12 for the game while building a 20-9 lead after the first and 41-17 advantage at the break. The Titans were one better in the second and hit five more times from distance.

Columbus only eclipsed the 10-point mark once, and that was in the third quarter with the game already out of reach. Sophomore Jordyn Trotta led the way with 13 CHS points - all of which came in the second half.

Junior Taylor Mauch led Papio South with 20 points and hit five times from beyond the arc. The Titans were 12 of 26 from long range and 18 of 38 overall.

The next day it was 22 points by Millard West freshman Neleigh Gessert that guided an otherwise struggling Wildcat offense. Columbus also had just one quarter of 10 or more points but never allowed more than 13 and gave up just 17 combined in the second half.

Still, it wasn't enough to overcome Gessert's four threes and 8 of 14 shooting performance. Millard West led 13-11, then 23-18 at halftime. It was a 31-25 difference to start the fourth. Gessert's seven fourth-quarter points helped her team hold off Columbus.

Carly Gaedeke scored a team-high nine points for CHS while Ellie Thompson and Trotta both had seven.

Columbus now prepares for Saturday's district tournament at Millard North. The Discoverers and Mustangs play a rematch of Millard North's 43-27 win from December. The winner gets the winner of Bellevue East and Omaha Northwest on March 1.

"We were embarrassed by (Millard North) last time and have another opportunity to show we are a different team this time around," Schaefer said.

