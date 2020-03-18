CHS Girls: Never quite found the handle

It's better to give than to receive is a popular holiday phrase that the Columbus High girls couldn't quite keep in the holidays this past season.
In a year marked by turnovers, the Discoverers nonetheless finished with a 7-16 record, besting their win mark from a year ago by three victories and setting a four-year high.
But through it all, there were constant struggles with giveaways that plagued the team from start to finish, and often reared their ugly head at the worst times.
Whether or not fewer turnovers would have made a dramatic difference in the win-loss column is hard to say. What is certain are the lessons learned along the way.
Experience can often be an overemphasized factor in athletics. But for this group, it seemed practice and training could do only so much. Real, consistent improvement required learning on the fly.
"The biggest thing we didn't anticipate was all the turnovers. Everybody turns the ball over some, but I thought we would be a 10 to 14 turnover a game team, and we ended up averaging 19 a game," coach Dave Licari said. ..."When you look at it, there's really wasn't a game, besides the last game of the season, where we were down 25-12 at the half, that was the only game like that. Every other game, we were there at the half and we were there at the end of the third quarter in almost all the games."
Columbus returned point guard Gracie Luebbe and post Jaleigh Adams-Tuls as the only members of the roster with significant minutes. Joining those two returnees was a cast that included senior Osmunda Izaguirre, back after missing the second half of 2019, sometimes backup sophomore Tayler Braun, then five others: juniors Elena Batenhorst, Addi Duranski and Becca Hazlett, and sophomores Addie Kudron, Addi Huele, Alyssa Dorau and Logan Kapels.
All of those just listed played either major or support roles. Izaguirre and Adams-Tuls traded off in the paint. Kudron became the team's leading scorer and Kapels perhaps the most consistent of the bunch.
Together, Columbus started 0-3 before winning back-to-back games for the first time since January of 2016.
The Discoverers failed to win consecutive games again until just before the district semifinal. But as Licari said, there were more than enough opportunities.
Columbus lost to Grand Island Northwest by three, Hastings by five, North Platte by six and Platteview by seven.
"A lot of it was a lack of consistency," Licari said. "A lot of the lack of consistency came from only having two kids from the year before that played a lot of varsity. Normally, you don't go through a season where you play 11 girls a fairly similar amount."
That lack of consistency, Licari added, was present in both games and practices. Columbus might go one or two days, or one or two games, with solid play before slipping back and starting the cycle again.
The Discoverers lost the first three games by 23, 13 and 38 then won by 28 and six. A three-point loss and an eight-point defeat were followed by an 11-point victory and a 16-point setback.
Columbus beat Elkhorn by 16 then lost to Bennington by 21 the next time out. CHS also trounced Ralston by 35 right before a 14-point loss to Hastings.
Granted, not all of the opponents are equal, but a constant battle with turnovers led to wild swings of emotions and results both overall and during individual games.
"Man, we tried a lot of different drills and things this year to work against certain types of pressure that you see. But some of our turnovers were things as simple as not catching the ball," Licari said. "I would say the majority of our turnovers weren't somebody stealing it away from us or us dribbling it off our foot. We failed to catch passes or couldn't make the right read on what kind of pass to make or where to make the pass."
But winning three more games than the year before means, of course, there were also several bright spots.
Columbus led Alliance 11-3 and Gering 10-1 in a two-win road trip out west. Kudron announced her arrival as a future star with 22 points in the win over Alliance.
During the GNAC Tournament, CHS led McCook by as much as 19 before winning by 11. On Jan. 21, Columbus shocked 10-win Elkhorn in a game the Discoverers dominated, leading by 22 at the start of the fourth quarter.
The victory over Ralston was the lowest total allowed in four years, and the final two wins included six makes from 3-point range in the win over Lexington then minimal turnovers and 14 trips to the line in the victory over Blair.
Interestingly enough, though consistency and finding a consistent lineup was a challenge all year, some illness near the end of the season forced Licari to shorten his bench in the final three games.
That, plus better play by the girls overall, made personnel decisions easier. Of course, that doesn't necessarily mean next year's lineup is set, but Licari believes next year's potential was beginning to reveal itself.
"We don't have to do quite as much teaching," Licari said. "Time we spent teaching, we can spend more time on working on pressure, extending the defense more, and, offensively, I think it's just the experience factor of being through a whole varsity season with the girls that are returning.
..."There's always new stuff to learn, but it won't be as much."
Nate Tenopir is the sports editor of The Columbus Telegram. Reach him via email at sports@columbustelegram.com.