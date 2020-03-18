CHS Girls: Never quite found the handle

It's better to give than to receive is a popular holiday phrase that the Columbus High girls couldn't quite keep in the holidays this past season.

In a year marked by turnovers, the Discoverers nonetheless finished with a 7-16 record, besting their win mark from a year ago by three victories and setting a four-year high.

But through it all, there were constant struggles with giveaways that plagued the team from start to finish, and often reared their ugly head at the worst times.

Whether or not fewer turnovers would have made a dramatic difference in the win-loss column is hard to say. What is certain are the lessons learned along the way.

Experience can often be an overemphasized factor in athletics. But for this group, it seemed practice and training could do only so much. Real, consistent improvement required learning on the fly.