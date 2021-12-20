CHS girls put North Platte back in the dog house

Columbus High girls basketball took its defense to North Platte and picked up a road win on Friday as part of a back-to-back weekend in which the Discoverers split two games.

CHS allowed just six points in the second quarter at North Platte and hung on in the second half for a 49-44 victory, the second in row. Kearney then never allowed Columbus to score double digits in any quarter the next evening and left town with a 42-25 win.

Columbus sits at 2-4 through the first third of the season and on pace to best last year's 4-18 mark. It took the Discoverers until the eighth game of the season to win for the second time last season. The win at North Platte also ended an 11-game losing skid on the road that stretched back to the end of the 2022 season.

"Our kids just really played a complete game against a team that's beaten some good teams; that was encouraging," coach Scott Schaefer said. "Our execution was good, the kids were confident and they were relaxed. We were good against the press."

Defense and the shooting of Addi Kudron helped Columbus get off on the right foot at North Platte. Kudron hit two three-pointers in the first quarter then added three more in the second and had 17 total points before halftime.

Columbus led 12-10 after the first quarter then allowed just six points in the second quarter and jumped out to a 27-16 advantage. Kudron cooled in the second half and didn't have anymore field goals, but the 11-point cushion was just enough.

CHS led 35-29 at the start of the fourth and finished it off with a 10 of 13 effort at the line over the final eight minutes. Kudron was 7 of 9 and finished with 24 points. Carly Gaedeke and Tayler Braun nearly joined her in double figures with nine points apiece.

The next night at home Columbus had a slow shooting start in the first half but hung around thanks to the defense. It was a 22-16 Kearney lead at the half and a 25-21 separation a few minutes in when Columbus missed its final four shots of the quarter and turned it over five times.

The misses stretched into the fourth and turned into a skid of 13 in a row. Kearney took advantage and went ahead 34-21 after the third then put it away with the first eight points of the fourth quarter.

Bearcat senior guard Kierstynn Garner scored 24 points and was a constant bother from deep. She had 15 first-half points, three three-pointers then added three more threes in the third quarter.

Ellie Thompson's six points were the top total for Columbus.

Schaefer said the combination of fatigue from back-to-back games, the road trip and a short bench all worked against his group.

"Especially against this team that makes you chase. They're so tuned into what they're trying to do in creating movement that you're moving as much as they are," he said. "It's physically demanding, along with the mental aspect of it."

CHS is off until next week when the HAC Tournament begins Monday. Columbus is the 9 seed and faces Lincoln Southeast at 2 p.m. The winner moves on to play top seed Lincoln Southwest the next day also at 2 p.m. The loser faces the loser of Lincoln East and Norfolk on Dec. 29 at 2 p.m.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.