Clarkson/Leigh Girls: 'Best day of my life'

Clarkson/Leigh basketball senior Abbi Brabec described this past week as the best days of her life. She and 13 teammates are about to be become the first Patriots to play in the state basketball tournament.
While the 'best days of my life' may seem like an exaggeration, for a program that has never been to the state playoffs in its eight-year history, this week has been somewhat of a whirlwind.
For the four seniors, and a seventh-year head coach Matt Murren, earning a trip to Lincoln represents years of hard work.
"It's been wild," Murren said before practice on Wednesday. "It's been a really fun week. Since Friday night it's been a great experience for the kids, for the community, for our team and for myself.
"It's an experience you can't really wrap your fingers around until you go through it. It's been fantastic so far."
Clarkson/Leigh (20-5) clinched its spot in the state tournament on Friday when it upset West Point Guardian Angels Central Catholic (21-4) in Fremont 45-44. GACC came into the contest as the No. 4 seed and No. 6 ranked team in Class C-2 by the Lincoln Journal Star.
Clarkson/Leigh was the No. 13 seed and unranked.
The Patriots will again be the underdogs on Thursday when they face The No. 1 seed and No. 1 ranked team - Oakland-Craig (25-1).
"They're a nice team," Murren said. "They're 25-1 for a reason. They do a lot of good things."
The two teams have faced off once this year on Dec. 10 - the third game of the season. The Patriots lost that matchup 55-31.
"We're a lot different team from the first time we played them," Murren said. "We've learned a lot about ourselves. We've figured out our identity."
The Patriots, who started the season 2-3, have now won 18 of their last 20.
You have free articles remaining.
Clarkson/Leigh has accomplished this feat by establish a defensive identity. The Patriots hold opponents to under 35 points per game. On offense, they score 48.
For the seniors, this idea of a trip to Lincoln is all a little surreal.
“It’s awesome,” senior Ashlynn Novotny said. “It really is. This is a dream we’ve had and came up short last year. We’ve been dreaming about this since we were young, and we’re finally making the dream come true.”
Sophomore Kennedy Settje leads Clarkson/Leigh in scoring with nearly 10 points a game, junior Cassidy Hoffman also adds just over nine and Novotny scores a tick over seven.
The journey hasn't been a short one. The four seniors have been building to this moment since junior high - a program that is also coached by Murren.
The seniors and Murren have been together in season and out of of season for six years now. His intensive schedule includes days where he coaches junior high practice in eighth period and varsity after or a varsity practice and junior high game, vice versa or some other combination of trying to make it all work.
"It means a lot," Senior Kim Stodola said. "Putting in all the hard work throughout the summers and being able to go down to Lincoln my senior year is pretty amazing."
Last year, the Patriots made it to the district finals but fell just short of reaching the state tournament.
When Clarkson/Leigh clinched its spot this year the celebration was on.
"It was exciting," Brabec said. "All the adrenaline was pumping we were all giving each other high fives, hugs. We were all having a good time, and that was the best part of it."
The moment was made special by the historic nature of the achievement. This group will always be the only group that can say it was the first to find its way to Lincoln.
"We are able to set the tone and hopefully the little kids notice they can do it too, that it's not just a one-time opportunity," Reagan Settje said. "We hope many more young generations come up and are able to make. But, we're glad that we're the first to show people that it can be done."
The game against Oakland-Craig tips off at 2 p.m. on Thursday at Lincoln North Star. If the Patriots are victorious they'll move on to the semifinals at 7 p.m. on Friday at the Bob Devaney Sports Center.
Peter Huguenin is a sports reporter for the Columbus Telegram. Reach him via email at sports@columbustelegram.com.