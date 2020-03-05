Clarkson/Leigh Girls: 'Best day of my life'

Sophomore Kennedy Settje leads Clarkson/Leigh in scoring with nearly 10 points a game, junior Cassidy Hoffman also adds just over nine and Novotny scores a tick over seven.

The journey hasn't been a short one. The four seniors have been building to this moment since junior high - a program that is also coached by Murren.

The seniors and Murren have been together in season and out of of season for six years now. His intensive schedule includes days where he coaches junior high practice in eighth period and varsity after or a varsity practice and junior high game, vice versa or some other combination of trying to make it all work.

"It means a lot," Senior Kim Stodola said. "Putting in all the hard work throughout the summers and being able to go down to Lincoln my senior year is pretty amazing."

Last year, the Patriots made it to the district finals but fell just short of reaching the state tournament.

When Clarkson/Leigh clinched its spot this year the celebration was on.