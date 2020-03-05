Class A: Millard South survives Southwest scare

Millard South’s Friday night plans looked clear for a good chunk of time Thursday.
Lincoln Southwest took a good stab at altering those plans.
The top-ranked Patriots saw a 22-point second-half lead dwindle to one in the fourth quarter before pulling away for a 54-44 win in the first round of the Class A girls state basketball tournament at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
Millard South will play No. 3 Lincoln Pius X in Friday’s 7 p.m. semifinal.
The No. 5 Silver Hawks pulled to within 37-36 and 40-39 midway through the fourth quarter. But the Patriots, who lost senior Super-Stater Jayme Horan to five fouls with 7:02 remaining, got a spark from their young players.
Freshman Juliana Jones hit a layup, freshman Cora Olsen completed a three-point play and nailed a three-pointer and sophomore Megan Belt hit a take-the-air-out-of-their-sails three to push the lead to 10.
“They’ve been doing that all year. They’re gamers,” Millard South coach Bryce Meyers said of the young players. “They’re confident and we’re confident in them. They get an open, we want them to shoot it, they get a lane to the hole, we want them to attack it.”
You have free articles remaining.
Helping lead the comeback were some of Southwest’s younger players. Freshman Brinley Christensen scored five third-quarter points and sophomore McKenna Rathbun played some key minutes and hit a three.
But Millard South’s balance proved to be the deciding factor in the final minutes.
“It wasn’t really anything that we couldn’t do,” Southwest coach Jeff Rump said. “It was they had some kids step up and make plays. That’s why they’re the No. 1 team in the state. That’s why they’ve lost 12 games in the last four years, because they’ve got kids that can step up and make a play when they need it.”
LINCOLN PIUS X 60, NORTH PLATTE 44: For the second straight year, the Lincoln Pius X girls will be playing on the second-to-last day of the basketball season.
That was the Part One. Now they’re looking for Part Two.
The No. 3 Thunderbolts powered and pushed their way to a 60-44 win against North Platte in the opening round of the Class A girls state tournament Thursday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
They’ll get No. 1 Millard South (27-1) at 7 p.m. Friday. A year ago, the Thunderbolts were on the heartbreaking end of a three-overtime loss to eventual champion Millard North.
The loss has driven the team for 12 months.
“I said (after the game) we’re at the same point we were last year,” Pius X coach Ryan Psota said “Now it’s up to us to see how much we want to get over the hump and get to that Saturday game. We’ll see tomorrow.”
Pius X (24-1) used a strong start Thursday to get there. Junior Jillian Aschoff hit a three-pointer within the opening seconds and the Bolts never trailed. They took advantage of their strengths, throwing the ball inside to junior Alexis Markowski, and pushing the pace with Aschoff at the point.
Markowski finished with 29 points, including 12 in the opening quarter as the Bulldogs struggled to have multiple players close in on the 6-foot-3 center and South Dakota State recruit in time.
“It’s usually three (defenders on me). Whatever I can get.”
North Platte (19-5) struggled with fouls, especially in the post. Its tallest players, Abby Orr (6-1) and Carly Purdy (6-0), each picked up three first-half fouls.
“We wanted to try to keep it out of (Markowski’s) hands as much as possible but they do a really good job of trusting when they throw it she’ll just go get it,” North Platte coach Tyson Hammond said. “She was able to get us in a little bit of foul trouble and we’re not real deep size-wise and we had a hard time guarding her one we got into foul trouble.”
Lincoln East 50, Papillion- La Vista 30: Lincoln East’s eight seniors have accomplished a lot in basketball.
Their latest triumph: A third straight trip to the Class A state tournament semifinals, a first for the program since the late 1980s.
East looked like a veteran team Thursday night, methodically pulling away for a 50-30 victory against No. 6 Papillion-La Vista at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
The Spartans got seven early points from senior Charley Bovaird in building a quick lead. They closed the first half on an 11-0 run. They put pressure on the Monarchs’ ball-handlers and limited open looks.
“I think the experience thing definitely helps,” said Bovaird, who finished with 10 points. “I think we’re just more calm now. We talked about it when we walked in, it doesn’t really feel as big of a deal this time. It’s not as much as we’re afraid or nervous to play on the big court with all the lights. It’s more just a game.”
Seniors accounted for 40 of the Spartans’ 50 points Thursday. Taylor Searcey led the way with 17 points.
“I think that experience helped the girls kind of calm their nerves early in the game and they were confident,” East coach Dennis Prichard said.
The Monarchs pulled within 16-12 before a three from Bovaird and buckets from Briley Hill and Searcey pushed the lead back to double digits.
“We had a couple perimeter shots which kind of opened up a little bit,” Prichard said. “Just kind of like we’ve been doing all year, I think our tempo, they were starting to drag a little bit on our cuts. We were able to get some turnovers, get some conversions on the turnovers … and that helped us relax a little bit.”
The Monarchs never could find a rhythm offensively. They started 5-for-25 from the field and East made sure to limit their three-point looks. Papio finished with three three-pointers.
Senior Lindsey Ingwerson led the Monarchs (20-6) with 14 points.
Though East took control of the game, the Spartans (23-3) will look to clean up some things before Friday’s 8:45 p.m. semifinal matchup with No. 7 Fremont. East had several turnovers.
Fremont 58, Omaha Westside 40: Fremont advanced to the semifinals with a 58-40 win against No. 2 Omaha Westside.
The Tigers (21-7) hit 10 three-pointers. They opened the game on a 16-4 run and the Warriors (23-6) were unable to recover.
"Ten’s good, especially here, because I’ve also had teams come in that are good three-point shooting teams and didn’t shoot it that well," Fremont coach Kelly Flynn said. "There’s a lot of jitters, a lot of low-scoring games today. A lot of little chip shots that were missed and we really focused on the finishing and I was really happy with the way the girls did finish."
Senior Jasmine McGinnis-Taylor led Westside with 14 points.