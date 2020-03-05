Class A: Millard South survives Southwest scare

“It’s usually three (defenders on me). Whatever I can get.”

North Platte (19-5) struggled with fouls, especially in the post. Its tallest players, Abby Orr (6-1) and Carly Purdy (6-0), each picked up three first-half fouls.

“We wanted to try to keep it out of (Markowski’s) hands as much as possible but they do a really good job of trusting when they throw it she’ll just go get it,” North Platte coach Tyson Hammond said. “She was able to get us in a little bit of foul trouble and we’re not real deep size-wise and we had a hard time guarding her one we got into foul trouble.”

Lincoln East 50, Papillion- La Vista 30: Lincoln East’s eight seniors have accomplished a lot in basketball.

Their latest triumph: A third straight trip to the Class A state tournament semifinals, a first for the program since the late 1980s. East looked like a veteran team Thursday night, methodically pulling away for a 50-30 victory against No. 6 Papillion-La Vista at Pinnacle Bank Arena. The Spartans got seven early points from senior Charley Bovaird in building a quick lead. They closed the first half on an 11-0 run. They put pressure on the Monarchs’ ball-handlers and limited open looks. “I think the experience thing definitely helps,” said Bovaird, who finished with 10 points. “I think we’re just more calm now. We talked about it when we walked in, it doesn’t really feel as big of a deal this time. It’s not as much as we’re afraid or nervous to play on the big court with all the lights. It’s more just a game.” Seniors accounted for 40 of the Spartans’ 50 points Thursday. Taylor Searcey led the way with 17 points. “I think that experience helped the girls kind of calm their nerves early in the game and they were confident,” East coach Dennis Prichard said. The Monarchs pulled within 16-12 before a three from Bovaird and buckets from Briley Hill and Searcey pushed the lead back to double digits.