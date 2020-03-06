Class B: Crete takes out Northwest in 3OT

The Vikings were unable to capitalize final shot attempts in the first and second OTs, including a three-point attempt by Brown at the second-OT buzzer.

Crete star Morgan Maly put the pressure on Northwest when she got the ball near the block and scored with 1:59 remaining, giving Crete a 44-42 lead. Maly had missed her previous eight shots before breaking through for points Nos. 21 and 22 for the game.

“It’s a sense of added pressure for sure,” Maly said of the limited opportunities in OT. “Anytime you get the ball in overtime, you feel like you want to score and then when they hold it for 2 minutes, it’s stressful.”

Northwest (22-6) and Crete (26-1), Central Conference foes, were meeting for the fourth time this season. Crete won the first three, including a 67-18 thumping in the conference tournament championship game.

Beatrice 43, Scottsbluff 26: Carley Leners was omnipresent for Beatrice — she scored 17 points, grabbed 16 rebounds and played ferocious defense.

That helped the fourth-ranked Lady Orange to a 43-26 victory over Scottsbluff in a Class B semifinal Friday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.

Beatrice (21-3) will take on top-ranked Crete (26-1) for the title at 1 p.m. at PBA. The teams met twice this year, with Crete winning the first and Beatrice taking the second in the sub-district final.

-Ryly Jane Hambleton, Lee Newspapers