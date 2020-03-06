Class B: Crete takes out Northwest in 3OT

You have free articles remaining.
Crete had to wait 370 days to return to Championship Saturday.
An extra 12 minutes wasn’t going to hurt.
For the second straight day, the top-ranked Cardinals survived another overtime challenge, got some clutch free throws from Jayda Weyand and outlasted No. 3 Northwest 48-47 in three OTs in a Class B state semifinal Friday at Pinnacle Bank Arena. It was a rematch of last year’s state final won by the Vikings.
“It was kind of a goal from Day 1 (to get to the final), and I think that’s what helped us through yesterday and today is they just didn’t want to lose,” Crete coach John Larsen said. “They wanted to get a chance to take care of what happened last year.”
Like Thursday’s 48-43 win against No. 5 Norris, Crete had to withstand some pressure-cooking stretches. The Vikings rallied from down 15 in the third quarter to force overtime, and Crete endured a nearly 16-minute scoring drought.
Possessions came at a premium in the three overtimes. The first overtime went scoreless and had three total possessions (two by Northwest). The second OT was scoreless, too.
“We weren’t content (defensively), but we didn’t want to step out and give (Whitney) Brown lanes to dribble-penetrate, and I felt good about our defense,” Larsen said. “We just played straight man defense and they had to make a play and luckily they didn’t.”
The Vikings were unable to capitalize final shot attempts in the first and second OTs, including a three-point attempt by Brown at the second-OT buzzer.
Crete star Morgan Maly put the pressure on Northwest when she got the ball near the block and scored with 1:59 remaining, giving Crete a 44-42 lead. Maly had missed her previous eight shots before breaking through for points Nos. 21 and 22 for the game.
“It’s a sense of added pressure for sure,” Maly said of the limited opportunities in OT. “Anytime you get the ball in overtime, you feel like you want to score and then when they hold it for 2 minutes, it’s stressful.”
Northwest (22-6) and Crete (26-1), Central Conference foes, were meeting for the fourth time this season. Crete won the first three, including a 67-18 thumping in the conference tournament championship game.
Beatrice 43, Scottsbluff 26: Carley Leners was omnipresent for Beatrice — she scored 17 points, grabbed 16 rebounds and played ferocious defense.
That helped the fourth-ranked Lady Orange to a 43-26 victory over Scottsbluff in a Class B semifinal Friday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.