Class D-2 matchups, players to watch

Of the six classes, this one may be the most wide open. Six teams likely have a legitimate shot at winning it all.
Falls City SH (24-3) vs. Loomis (19-6)
About the Irish: They have reached the state championship game four times since 2015 with state titles in 2015, 2017 and 2018.
About the Wolves: A strong rebounding team, they've won 14 of their past 16 games and are in Lincoln for the first time since 2005.
About the Blue Devils: They won a state title last year with a deep bench and relentless defense. They're following the same blueprint this year.
About the Raiders: They play smothering defense, holding 15 opponents to 26 points or less; at state for first time since 2011.
Humphrey SF (23-2) vs. Sterling (20-7)
About the Flyers: Standout Allison Weidner is surrounded by several nice players, including Alissa Kosch (9.2 points per game).
About the Jets: Despite having to replace four starters, the Jets are making their second straight state appearance.
About the Broncos: Most of their point production comes from underclassmen, including Samantha Moore (16.9 ppg) and Taylor Svoboda (10 ppg).
About the Eagles: They're looking for the volleyball-hoops medal sweep after winning the Class D-2 state title last fall.
Erison Vonderschmidt, Falls City SH, so.: The 5-foot-9 forward may be the best sophomore in Class D-2; averages 13.5 points and 6.1 rebounds.
Darla Thorell, Loomis, sr.: The 5-8 center averages 13.8 points and 10.3 boards per game, and she also leads team in assists (98).
Katelyn Heine, Wynot, sr.: The 5-8 all-state guard leads the team in scoring at 10.8 points per game.
Taylor Harrington, Lawrence-Nelson, sr.: The 5-5 guard averages 12.1 points and 3.6 steals per game.
Allison Weidner, Humphrey SF, jr.: The Nebraska recruit is the best player in the lower classes, averaging 25 points, 7.6 steals and 6.3 assists per game.
Macy Richardson, Sterling, fr.: She's one of the top freshmen in the state; averages 12.8 points and has 82 assists and 66 steals.
Samantha Moore, Mullen, jr.: The 6-foot guard has all the tools (16.9 ppg, 4.3 rpg, 3.2 spg, 3.0 apg, 1.6 bpg).
Macy Kamler, BDS, jr.: An all-stater in volleyball, she averages 13.0 points and 6.7 boards per game.
431: Team steals by Wynot this season.
16: Combined state titles by Falls City SH, Wynot and Humphrey SF.
22: Consecutive wins to start the season for Lawrence-Nelson.
