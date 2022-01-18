Columbus girls drop a pair, skid at five

Columbus High girls basketball saw its losing streak stretch to five games and 18 days over the weekend in a pair of losses to Lincoln East and Papillion-La Vista.

The offense never found a rhythm Friday at home when East ran away with a 43-20 win in Columbus. The shooting was improved Saturday, but a scoring drought that led to a Papio run in the third proved to be the difference in a 46-41 Monarch win.

Columbus fell to 3-9 and heads to 0-11 Grand Island on Friday.

Papillion-La Vista 46, Columbus 41 (Saturday): Neither team found much separation through the first half. Papio led 8-7 after the first quarter and 23-19 at the break.

Seven straight CHS points, two makes from Carly Gaedeke, a layup by Ellie Thompson and a Thompson field goal gave the Discoverers a brief 26-25 lead in the third quarter.

Columbus fell behind again 28-26 when Thompson scored in the paint and tied it back up. Papio then scored 15 of the next 19 and took the lead for good. The Monarchs had seven in a row up 31-30.

Lincoln East 43, Columbus 20: The CHS defense hung tough for the first quarter, and provided a spark all game long, but the offense never came around. The Spartans shut out the Discoverers in the second quarter and poured in 18 points on the offensive end for a 24-5 lead at the break.

East hit three three-pointers in the second quarter and had six points from Matalynn Campbell. The CHS defense allowed just 19 total points in the second half but the offense couldn't find any success inside the arc.

Gaedke and Addie Kudron both had two threes after halftime. The rest of the roster combined for just one other field goal.

Gaedke had nine while Kudron added six.

