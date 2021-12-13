Columbus girls grab first win, annihilate North

A fast start and a reversal of fortune on the press gave the Columbus High girls their first win of the season in Saturday's 61-17 home blowout of Omaha North.

CHS jumped all over Omaha North early with 22 points in the first quarter, built a 14-point lead at the end of the first eight minutes then allowed just nine more points the rest of the way.

Senior Addie Kudron led the Discoverers with 15 points while sophomore point guard Carly Gaedeke had 13. That duo sparked the team early and led the program to its largest win since a 46-point victory over Lincoln High in 2012.

Gaedeke had eight of her total in the first quarter including two buckets on steals and layups. Kudron scored seven in the first and hit the first of her three three-pointers.

"I think it definitely gives us more confidence going on and knowing what we're capable of," Gaedeke said. "I think it will help us in the long run."

Gaedeke and Columbus High increased its 14-point first-quarter lead to 43-11 at halftime and 53-15 after three quarters. Coach Scott Schaefer then began to insert the backups into the ballgame and gave his seniors a welcome rest following a loss less than 24 hours earlier at Lincoln Northeast.

When it was all over, 10 different Discoverers had at least a point and all 13 members of the varsity saw action. Maybe more importantly, Columbus was the one using defensive pressure to stifle the other team's offense and create easy points. CHS has been on the other end of that a few times already this year. Saturday was a chance to turn the table and be the ones giving out frustration.

"When you get ahead it's a lot easier to stay ahead than it is coming from behind," Gaedeke said. "I think we just came out hot and it ended up going good. I think everybody really worked together and played as a team."

The win made CHS 1-3 on the season following losses to Omaha Westside, Millard North and Friday at Northeast. Columbus trailed 15-10 after the first quarter then never scored more than five points in any of the next three frames.

It was the reverse of a few days earlier and a loss at Millard North where CHS went scoreless in the first and had just 14 combined in the second and third.

Thus far, that's been the trend - hang around until one bad stretch or one bad quarter turns into another.

"We were down five when we could have very easily been ahead," Schaefer said about the start. "We're doing a lot of things right, it's just the consistency."

CHS will hope the consistency it had Saturday will be in place for another back-to-back this weekend. Columbus travels to North Platte on Friday then hosts Kearney on Saturday.

Nate Tenopir is the sports editor of The Columbus Telegram. Reach him via email at sports@columbustelegram.com.

