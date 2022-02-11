Columbus girls stumble at Southeast

The Columbus High girls failed to score more than eight points in a quarter and saw a fourth quarter lead fade down the stretch in Thursday's 31-26 loss at Lincoln Southeast.

CHS defeated Southeast earlier this season 54-50 in the first round of the HAC Tournament but struggled with energy on Thursday and watched as the Knights pulled away in the final eight minutes.

Columbus led 21-20 at the start of the quarter then managed just three points the rest of the way.

The loss was disappointing because CHS squandered to earn a win against a team it had already beaten but also because coach Scott Schaefer said the Discoverers didn't do what they could to take advantage of that opportunity.

"There was a lack of focus and intensity, turnovers, missed opportunities and shots," Schaefer said. "It just wasn't us and what we're capable of."

Columbus was back in action Friday against No. 1 Millard South. Sophomore Jordyn Trotta led CHS with 11 points.

