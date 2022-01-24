Columbus girls sweep the weekend

The Columbus High girls scored the final 15 points of the third quarter on Saturday at home and built an insurmountable lead that turned into a 48-23 victory over Hastings. The win allowed the Discoverers to sweep the weekend following a 52-28 road win the night before in Grand Island.

The two victories are the second time this season the CHS girls have won two games in a row but the first time they've done so on back-to-back nights since Feb. 13 and 14 of 2020 in a win at Lexington then home against Blair.

Senior Addie Kudron knocked down four three-pointers and led Columbus with 14 points on Saturday while fellow senior Tayler Braun had perhaps the best game of her career the night before with 16 points at Grand Island.

Columbus improved to 5-9, has passed last year's win total and looks to break a four-game losing streak to Norfolk on Thursday at home.

"Defensively we were better this time, and our kids were really tuned into our scouting report. (Hastings) runs some basic things, and our kids concentrated and created some issues for them with what we were doing," CHS coach Scott Schaefer said. "Like I've said before, we practiced well. We practiced well last week, but this time it transferred into a game."

Kudron and Jordyn Trotta both hit threes in the first quarter. That plus six points by sophomore point guard Carly Gaedeke had Columbus rolling early.

The Discoverers 12-5 after the first quarter but then went cold in the final eight minutes before halftime. Kudron hit another three but Gaedeke's steal and layup was the only other field goal.

CHS went into halftime leading just 19-12. It felt like a missed opportunity. Columbus began to take better advantage of its chances in the second half.

Kaelyn Garrelts started the big run with an offensive rebound and putback, Trotta scored on a turnover, Kudron knocked down back-to-back threes and made it eight points in a row with a steal and a runout then Trotta hit again from distance.

Columbus went to the sidelines for the quarter break up 36-16 and continued to add on from there. A Gaedeke layup and a putback by Taytum Miller made it a 19-0 run before Hastings finally answered back. The 23 points allowed was the second lowest total of the season.

"At the beginning I thought we were sluggish and lethargic, particularly on offense. But defensively we were better," Schaefer said. "The defense kind of carried us through the whole game."

Following Kudron on the stat sheet was Trotta with 11 and Gaedeke with 10.

Columbus 52, Grand Island 29: Braun, Kudron and Trotta each hit from three in the second quarter the night before and staked Columbus to a 15-point lead that put an end to a five-game losing skid.

CHS led 9-7 after the first quarter when Braun found her touch and scored half of her game-high 16 in the second. That plus perimeter makes by Kudron and Trotta, and a layup by Gaedeke, turned a two-point game into a 26-11 Columbus lead.

Braun went on to added two more threes in the second half while Kudron scored eight of her 11 points in the third. CHS was up 16 to start the fourth then put it away for good when six different Discoverers all made a shot. Braun and Anisten Barnett hit from beyond the arc.

"(Braun) was in a rhythm, she was confident, caught it off of reversals and knocked it down," Schaefer said.

Columbus has won five of six against Grand Island.

"For our kids, we just want them to compete. They know the teams that we can be competitive with, without having to give a Superman effort," Schaefer said. "They're excited; hopefully that little bit of confidence they get can carry over from tonight."

Nate Tenopir is the sports editor of The Columbus Telegram. Reach him via email at sports@columbustelegram.com.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.