Columbus Girls

Columbus High girls basketball lost to No. 6 Lincoln Southwest by 31 points in the first matchup between the two. The Discoverers were only a few points better Friday in a rematch on the Silver Hawks home floor.

But there was much more to the story than improving from a 31-point loss to another by 25. The steps CHS made in that one continued forward the next day at home when Columbus notched its seventh win of the season in a victory over Lincoln North Star.

The Discoverers remain under .500 but have also matched the largest win total of the past six seasons with four games to go. Columbus has some opportunities for some wins in that stretch, but no matter what happens coach Scott Schaefer has no doubt his team will continue to fight.

Through another season that has included several members of the top 10, Columbus is continuing to make steps even if those are only incremental and not obvious against top-notch competition.

"The kids have shown that all year long," Schaefer said. "They always show up and give it their all and try their best. Sometimes that hasn't carried over, but they've never let that affect their mindset."

Perhaps the best example of that was Friday's loss. In the first loss to Southwest, Columbus failed to reach double digits and suffered through a 40-9 beating due mostly to turnovers.

The Discoverers gave it away 29 times, accounting for half of their total possessions. But while it was a rough go on one end, CHS never let it affect the other. Schaefer said the defense played well, considering the circumstances, and held Southwest to its lowest total of the season.

This time out, without starting point guard Carly Gaedeke and reserve Kelyn Garrelts, Columbus was forced into zone defense. Southwest attacked it with perimeter shooting and hit 10 threes.

But offensively, Columbus eliminated nearly all of the turnovers. It wasn't enough to keep up with the firepower of Southwest, but Columbus had made a step forward in season against one of the best teams in the state.

"They didn't do anything different defensively," Schaefer said. "The still half-court, three-quarters court trapped us, they pressured us man, they did a lot of the same, exact things. It was just that we handled it a lot better this time. That was a positive."

Southwest jumped out to a 15-4 lead with two threes in the first quarter then extended it to 27-15 at halftime with three more makes from beyond the arc. Four more in the fourth blew it open at 46-25. The Silver Hawks eventually picked up the win 58-32.

"They moved the ball really well, they had good looks and they made a bunch of them," Schaefer said. "There wasn't a whole lot we could do. We were executing, not great, but it's a roll of the dice when we're missing two players. The real positive was from a ball handling standpoint, we were very good."

Ellie Thompson led CHS with 10 points while Tayler Braun had seven.

The following afternoon back at home against 3-14 North Star had a similar tough start offensively, but CHS controlled the other end of the court and dictated the action for a 36-19 victory. The Columbus defense never allowed more than five points in the first three quarters. The offense overcame a tough shooting night thanks to sophomore Jordyn Trotta.

"We were a little lethargic, but we kept hammering away," Schaefer said. "Jordyn made a few that helped break it open."

Schaefer joked with fans sitting behind the bench as he headed into the halftime locker room that he'd buy them coffee for the second half to keep them awake. Neither team had much of a scoring touch in the first two quarters. Columbus led 7-5 then 15-7.

Trotta had seven of her game-high 15 in the first half then helped put it away in the final 16 minutes with a three-pointer in each quarter. Thompson had 11 and nine of that total after halftime.

"She was real confident and comfortable shooting," Schaefer said of Trotta. "She didn't hesitate."

Columbus now looks ahead to Thursday at home against 8-10 Lincoln Southeast. The Discoverers downed the Knights 54-50 in the first round of the HAC Tournament on Dec. 27. CHS then hosts unbeaten and No. 1 Millard South on Friday before wrapping up at 9-10 Papillion-La Vista South on Feb. 18 and home the next day for 8-10 Millard West.

"In three out of the four games we're hoping to compete and continue to show progress. It's a nice schedule to end the year with," Schaefer said. "I think we have an opportunity to build a little momentum and help us with our (district) seed. We're going to have to play awful well to win a game in those last two, but we're capable."

