LINCOLN - For the first time since 2006 the Cougars of Cross County tipped off in a game in the NSAA Girls State Basketball Championship tournament.

The No. 8 Cougars would have their season coming to a close Thursday in the Devaney Center. Cross County fell 49-27 to perennial powerhouse No. 1 Crofton in the Class C-2 opening round.

Crofton led throughout a vast majority of the game holding the Cougars to only two early leads at 3-0 and 4-3.

The Warriors would end up outscoring the Cougars 14-7 in the opening quarter as Cross County would never cut the lead to less than seven for the remaining three quarters.

In the second, Crofton extended its lead to 27-13 heading into the half after outscoring the Cougars 13-6 due to the Warriors' relentlessness on defense.

"Their pressure got us and that's one thing that talking to any coach that's sending us information on them, they said their pressure is hard to simulate," Cross County coach Mitch Boshart said. "I thought our scout team gave us as good of a look all year getting ready for someone. It is hard to simulate when they got eight girls running out consistently, they were able to keep legs fresh. When it's coming after you consistently throughout the whole game, there's a reason that they're here every single year so hats off to them, they're a good program, they're a good team and that's just what they do."

The Warriors continued their strong play opening the second half on a 5-0 run and finished the third outscoring Cross County 14-8 taking a 41-21 lead into the final quarter of play.

Neither team's offense played well in the fourth as Cross County held the Warriors to just eight points as they scored six for the most competitive quarter of the game on paper.

Cross County's offense was well-balanced with junior Shyanne Anderson leading the Cougars with nine points in the loss.

Three more Cougars would finish the game right behind Anderson on the score sheet with Lilly Peterson, Ema Dickey and Lindee Kelley each adding five for Cross County.

The Cougars struggled in the post on defense as Warriors center Caitlin Guenther led Crofton with 20 points.

"Credit to them their halftime adjustment had to have been getting their post player more involved. She (Guenther) had six points at halftime," Boshart said. "She's six-foot post and for being the tall lengthy girl she is, she gets down low, she uses her legs for good leverage and she's able to get in front and she finishes around the hoop nicely."

The season-ending loss drops Cross County to 22-5 overall as the now 24-2 Warriors will face No. 4 Oakland-Craig Friday in the state semifinals.

In their first state tournament appearance since 2006, the Cougars were able to earn the third trip in school history Thursday with high hopes of returning for Cross County.

"The last few years we talked about how we were close. We had good seasons going for us and we were on the doorstep trying to break through and get to state but something was always holding us back," Boshart said. "For this team to be 'outmanned' a lot of the year we were able to step up and knock down that wall and finally get to a state tournament."

After the loss, the Cougars looked poised to return in 2024 with a young roster this season that has no senior departures. Cross County was the only C-2 team to not have a single senior on the roster.

"Losses happen, it's hard to go for a perfect season but when you lose a game, use it as a learning opportunity. So we'll take this loss, learn from it and apply it to this summer when we start prepping for next season," Boshart said. "We only have a couple of players that were alive on the team the last time they made it to this point. We're hoping we can turn into a program that is constantly here like Crofton and everybody like them."