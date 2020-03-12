Cross County girls made history, set up future

"I could write a book about what she has meant to our program," he said. "One of the biggest things is that she was always in the gym and weight room ... She was also good with being coached. I know I frustrated her many times, but she always responded appropriately."

Boshart said that mean perhaps being harder on Giannou than the rest of the team. When he can get after a player in that manner, and she takes it in stride and responds the right way, Boshart said it sends a strong message to the rest of the group.

"They know that no one is immune to it," he said. "She did so many things well, too. In her time on the court, she rarely led us in any statistical category, but she contributed to everything in some way: points, rebounds, assists, steals, and we always trusted her to take care of the ball."

Despite losing four seniors, Cross County returns its top three leading scorers and several others with experience.

However, if teams took the Cougars lightly this year, Boshart said he and the girls understand that won't be the case following a 20-win campaign.