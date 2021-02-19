 Skip to main content
Cross County takes down Centennial in sub upset
Cross County takes down Centennial in sub upset

In typical Cross County fashion, the Cougars mucked it up for No. 5 Centennial. At 47 points per game, the Broncos aren't exactly an offensive powerhouse. But facing a Cross County squad that prides itself on D, Centennial had no answer.

The Cougars held the Broncos to just nine total points in the second half and won a subdistrict championship 34-31 in overtime. The fourth quarter was an exercise in defense - the teams combined for just five total points. Cross County scored the only points in overtime and set itself up for a district final and a chance for the first trip to state for the program since the runner-up season of 2006.

Freshman Savannah Anderson led Cross County with eight points while Kate Hirschfeld had 16 for Centennial.

Cross County earned the 11 seed and will face No. 8 Ponca at Logan View on Friday for a trip to state.

Reach The Telegram sports staff via email at sports@columbustelegram.com.

