Cross County takes down Centennial in sub upset

In typical Cross County fashion, the Cougars mucked it up for No. 5 Centennial. At 47 points per game, the Broncos aren't exactly an offensive powerhouse. But facing a Cross County squad that prides itself on D, Centennial had no answer.

The Cougars held the Broncos to just nine total points in the second half and won a subdistrict championship 34-31 in overtime. The fourth quarter was an exercise in defense - the teams combined for just five total points. Cross County scored the only points in overtime and set itself up for a district final and a chance for the first trip to state for the program since the runner-up season of 2006.