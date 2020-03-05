D-1: Cedar Catholic continues unlikely run

Hartington Cedar Catholic’s girls basketball team’s overall record is 11-13.
The only one that matters at this point, however, is the Trojans’ 7-0 mark against Class D-1 competition.
Cedar Catholic never trailed after the 2-minute mark of the first quarter in taking a 54-49 win over No. 3 Weeping Water in the first round of the D-1 state tournament Thursday at Lincoln Southwest.
The result isn’t that surprising in the backdrop of the Trojans’ 71-59 district final victory over No. 4 Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family last Friday and an ambitious Class C-1/C-2 schedule that includes four losses to C-2 state tournament teams — No. 2 Crofton (twice), No. 3 Hastings St. Cecilia and No. 8 Ponca.
The Trojans had different players step up at various times to hold off the Indians (25-2) who got 26 points from 5-foot-9 junior all-state guard and Omaha commit Grace Cave.
“They (Weeping Water) don’t have a lot of taller girls so I thought I could get some things done inside,” Hochstein said. “But our outside shooters also hit some shots and everyone contributed.”
“We’ve been down at half before this season, so we weren’t ready to push the panic button,” Weeping Water coach Joel Haveman said. “We figured we’d make a run and eventually take control. But it seemed like every time we’d get close, we’d have a breakdown defensively and give up an easy basket.”
CWC 58, Dundy Co.-Stratton 36: Taylor Peter scored 22 points and teammate Morgan Ramsey added 12 to lead No. 2 CWC to a 58-36 win over Dundy County-Stratton in the first round of the Class D-1 girls state basketball tournament Thursday at Lincoln Southwest.
The Renegades (26-1) move on to a 10:45 a.m. semifinal at the Devaney Sports Center against the winner of the Pleasanton-Pender first-round game later Thursday.
Baker, a 5-10 junior guard, led the Knights with 17 points, while Allie DeGroff added 11.
“We’ve hung our hats on defense all season, and I thought that was what carried us today,” Bergan coach Nate Pribnow said. “That good defense led into some good looks on the offensive end.”
Pleasanton 66, Pender 56: The No. 1 Bulldogs (26-0) moved to the state semifinals for the third straight season by hitting 34 of 46 free throws — including 15-of-18 in the fourth quarter — to thwart a sixth-ranked Pender comeback sparked by 5-5 junior guard Ashley Ostrand, who had 12 of her game-high 30 points in the final quarter.
“Hey, we shot better than the Huskers today,” Pleasanton coach Jordan Arensdorf said jokingly, referring to the Nebraska men’s 8 of 30 free-throw shooting performance on Sunday against Northwestern.
“We shot 73% (at the free-throw line), and that’s awesome,” added Arensdorf, whose team faces No. 2 CWC in a 10:45 a.m. Friday semifinal at the Devaney Sports Center. “Those girls came into a state tournament environment and knocked down those free throws, something you have to do to win games down here. I was proud of the girls going up there with confidence and knocking them down.”