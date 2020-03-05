D-1: Cedar Catholic continues unlikely run

Hartington Cedar Catholic’s girls basketball team’s overall record is 11-13.

The only one that matters at this point, however, is the Trojans’ 7-0 mark against Class D-1 competition.

Cedar Catholic never trailed after the 2-minute mark of the first quarter in taking a 54-49 win over No. 3 Weeping Water in the first round of the D-1 state tournament Thursday at Lincoln Southwest.

The result isn’t that surprising in the backdrop of the Trojans’ 71-59 district final victory over No. 4 Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family last Friday and an ambitious Class C-1/C-2 schedule that includes four losses to C-2 state tournament teams — No. 2 Crofton (twice), No. 3 Hastings St. Cecilia and No. 8 Ponca.

Coming into subdistricts with his team owning a 7-13 record, “I thought we had a pretty good shot at making a run,” said Hartington CC coach Craig Wortmann, whose team faces defending state champion and No. 5 Archbishop Bergan in a 9 a.m. Friday semifinal at the Devaney Sports Center. “It just took time to get ready and for them (the players) to believe the schedule they had played prepared them for what we had coming up.”