D-1: Nichols leads Pleasanton past CWC

Bergan’s experience, however, took over in the fourth quarter as the Class D-1 No. 5 Knights broke from a tie game after three periods to claim a 40-34 win over Hartington Cedar Catholic in the state semifinals Friday at the Devaney Sports Center.

The Knights overcame an eight-point deficit early in the third quarter to advance to Saturday’s 9 a.m. championship game against against No. 1 Pleasanton at Pinnacle Bank Arena.

“I think we were all kind of a little bit starstruck with the big lights and everything,” said Bergan 5-foot-10 junior guard Lauren Baker, who paced the Knights (16-9) with 18 points. “We just needed to calm down, come together and play as a team.”

After an Abby Hochstein three-point play to open the third quarter gave Hartington CC (11-14) a 24-16 lead, Bergan outscored the Trojans 24-10 the rest of the way.

Baker scored the last five points of the third on a 3-pointer and a layup with one second left off an inbounds pass from Kaia McIntyre to tie the game at 25 heading into the final eight minutes.

Bergan took the lead to stay on a basket inside by Allie DeGroff to make it 31-30 with 3:38 remaining, then extended the margin to 35-30 on layups by Baker and Lily Bojanski off assists from Bojanski and DeGroff, respectively.