Defense, development allowed Scotus to overcome the loss of five seniors

Five seniors departed from last year's Scotus Central Catholic girls basketball team that made a district final.

From the fifth grade onward, those five played on the same team together almost every season whether it was in club basketball or as part of the Shamrocks' junior high and junior varsity programs. That much time built a trust and a chemistry that doesn't simply come together over night.

And yet, despite graduations that took away the program's career leader in three-point shooting, the two primary ball handlers and a group that normally took the court as the starting five, Scotus finds itself back in a district final, one win away from state.

"Going into the season I think a lot of people didn't really know what to expect. I think our kids' ability to play defense has kept them in a lot of games and allowed them to build confidence offensively and against a really tough schedule," coach Jarrod Ridder said. "If we play really good defense, like we have all year, you're always going to give yourself a chance to win."

Scotus girls hoops has been built on defense for more than a generation. Scorers and playmakers have had their moments over the last three decades of success, but for the most part it's on the other end where the Shamrocks have built a winning tradition.

But in the last 16 years, even this year's team is unique. Scotus is allowing an average of 30.7 points per game - the best mark since at least before 2007, according to online records. Nine times the 'Rocks have given up fewer than 30.

And, as Ridder mentioned, Scotus is getting stops against some of the best in the state. The schedule has included the top four teams in Class C-1, two of the top three in C-2, two of the top three in D-1 and No. 2 in D-2. Scotus is 4-6 against that slate, but most impressively, has allowed an average of fewer than 40 points against those nine teams.

Scotus has wins over C-1 No. 1 GICC, D-1 No. 2 Fremont Bergan, D-1 No. 3 Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family and D-2 No. 2 Humphrey St. Francis. The Shamrocks have played 18 games against teams with a winning record and gone 10-8.

One of those is Friday's opponent, No. 4 St. Paul. The Shamrocks dropped a 40-34 contest to the Wildcats in a Jan. 4 road game. They led after the first quarter and at halftime but then scored just seven points in the final 16 minutes and went 1 from 6 from the line.

Tied 34-34 in the fourth, Scotus had the ball with a chance to take the lead on consecutive possessions but came up empty. The 'Rocks also had a few chances to tie once St. Paul took a 36-34 lead but couldn't make a shot.

Scotus was down 37-34 and turned it over. St. Paul finished it at the free throw line.

"Pretty much everyone I talked to, and myself, did not expect us to be where we are right now," senior Kate Maguire said. "But from early on we've been really strong, especially with our defense, which was a big asset from last year. We've carried that into this year, which has really helped us be where we are right now."

The key to St. Paul has regularly been 6-foot-1 forward Olivia Poppert. The senior had 17 points against Scotus and is essentially the focus of everything. The Wildcats are perfectly content to put together long possessions that can last for minutes in order to get Poppert a scoring opportunity.

Seventeen points doesn't sound like an overly concerning figure until considering St. Paul had just 40 total and 23 from the rest of the roster. The Wildcats average over 48 points per game but tied their lowest total in a win when the Shamrocks limited them to 40.

"It just kind of goes through her," Ridder said. "Against pressure she's going to bring it up, she rebounds for them, probably leads them in assists and can score, but is also good enough to know how to adjust if you pay too much attention to her. Her teammates rebound well and play hard, and put themselves in positions where they can score."

Scotus had just as much trouble scoring, as the 34-point total illustrates, but was fortunate to have early three-pointers from Hailey Steffensmeier and Kaelyn Dierman.

Steffensmeier and seniors Grace Mustard and Kate Maguire are the holdovers from last year who played significant minutes. Steffensmeier and Mustard were expected to take another step and continue to add positive contributions.

Maguire, a defensive stopper, has evolved her game to include more rebounds and assists, Ridder said. The addition of freshman Emma Brezenski and junior Kaelyn Dierman have helped solidify the lineup in various ways as well.

Brezenski's ability to hand the ball against pressure, as well as score from the perimeter, added another element at point guard. Dierman can also make shots from outside, attack the basket and force steals.

Yet, while players have improved and developed in various ways, it's the focus on defense that gives the 2022 Shamrocks a chance to be special.

"Our games are probably pretty boring to watch because we don't score much," Maguire said with a chuckle. "It's a good thing that we're good at defense, because everyone says defenses wins championships, and it's true, defense wins games. If you can't score, you might as well not let them score either."

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.