The Discoverers had a third shot at Lincoln Pius X Wednesday with the Thunderbolts ending Columbus' season in the A-6 district opening round.

Columbus lost in the third meeting between the two schools in a heartbreaking 31-28 game at Pius X.

"It was a good game for our kids to showcase the improvements they have made throughout the season," Discoverers coach Scott Schaefer said.

The Discoverers have shown lots of improvement over the year with their games against the Thunderbolts, in the first meeting Columbus fell 61-25 on the road on Dec. 29, 2022, and on Jan. 7, Columbus played host to the 45-31 loss.

"Some part of it is getting a better understanding of who they're playing and building confidence," Schaefer said. "In many ways, it's the end of the year for them but they are coming together and figuring some things out."

Columbus and Pius X were close throughout as the Thunderbolts opened the game outscoring the Discoverers 6-5 in the first.

The Discoverers would then hold a lead going into the half after outscoring Pius X 6-3 in the second. With the 11-9 Discoverers' lead to start the third Columbus' offense would struggle mightily being outscored 8-0 in the quarter.

"It was just hard to score, there was good defense being played by both teams it was just tough to score against. They missed shots, we missed shots," Schaefer said. "It was just a struggle offensively, which is the way we wanted it to be for them (Pius X)."

Columbus' offense would pick up some slack in the fourth outscoring the Thunderbolts 17-14 but falling three points short of digging themselves out of the difficult third quarter.

"We're down one with under two minutes or so and just couldn't get the lead back," Schaefer said. "They just had enough confidence to make some shots to get us back into the game, they're just really resilient kids. They just stick to and believe."

The fourth quarter scoring was heavily lifted by Molly Goc as she scored eight points. Goc would finish with a team-high 11 points in the loss. Grayson Gentile was second on the scoring list for the Discoverers with five points including three in the fourth, going 3 for 5 shooting from the free throw line.

"Molly Goc hits some shots, had a steal and went the length of the floor and scored and we were right there at pulling off a really big upset," Schaefer said.

The loss puts an end to the Discoverers' season. The team finished with an overall record of 8-16.

Columbus will now be forced to say goodbye to Kelyn Garrelts, Ellie Thompson and Jaelyn Martin as the three were the lone seniors on the team. Garrelts and Martin played sparingly throughout the season and Thompson did not play due to injury.

"We wanted to thank our seniors, one of our best players from last year (Thompson) didn't get to play at all this year, we thanked her for her support and everything she's done for the program," Schaefer said. "Kelyn (Garrelts) is a girl that's been through injury, had a big heart. We had a girl that was on the team on the team and didn't get to play very much with Jaelyn Martin and she never pouted or was down about it, the kids loved her and she was fun to have on the team.

"Those moments for coaches and for kids can be pretty emotional, it was nice to see some of those emotions expressed when it came down to the end for those seniors."