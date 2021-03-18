Discoverers didn't let grind get them down

It was a murder's row of opponents and one that could have reduced Columbus High girls basketball into a frustrated, weary bunch.
But that's not what head coach Dave Licari saw from his group over a four-month journey that included nine members of the final Lincoln Journal Star top 10 and all eight teams that qualified for the Class A state tournament.
Perhaps the story that best provides a glimpse of how CHS remained positive in a grind of a season was a Saturday morning in January.
Licari and his players hold a clinic every Saturday morning during the season to work on fundamentals and other aspects of the game with youth players. One particular Saturday morning, the weather provided more than enough of a reason to stay home rather than head for the CHS gym. Yet there were his players and 25 youngsters with their sneakers on ready to go.
Winning remained a struggle against one of the strongest years in Nebraska girls basketball history. Still, the desire to one day reach that level remained strong in current players and the next generation.
"Every game, the girls worked extremely hard and kept good attitudes," coach Dave Licari said. "Wins, losses, no matter what happened on the court, this group always went out and fought and came back to practice ready to work.
Columbus finished 4-18 with wins over Omaha North, Lincoln Northeast, Grand Island and Lincoln Southeast. Fifteen of the 22 games were against teams with a winning record. In the last seven games on the schedule plus a district contest, CHS played No. 1, No. 5, No. 6, No. 3, No. 8 and No. 4.
Columbus wasn't particularly close in any of the games against top 10 teams, but there were a few glimmers of hope. CHS lost by an average of over 25 points to the likes of Lincoln Pius X, Fremont and Millard South. Three times, though, there were competitive results. CHS lost to No. 7 Millard North 54-51 in overtime, came within 58-44 against No. 6 Lincoln East and was a 54-50 loser to No. 8 Papillion-La Vista South.
Complicating matters was a roster in flux from the first game because of injuries. Addie Kudron, the top offensive weapon on the team, broke a finger in the opener against Millard North and was out for over a month. Juniors Claire Renner and Alyssa Dorau were out of the lineup at points for concussions.
Those absences left CHS, which had five seniors it could rely on, without a true point guard to distribute scoring chances. Freshman Carly Gaedeke was promoted to varsity starter early on in the year and, as any rookie would, had ups and downs against the best teams in the state. It was a learning experience for her that will pay dividends over the next three years.
And against Pius, Fremont, Millard South and Omaha Central, Columbus was within six or seven points in each through the first eight minutes when talent and depth began to dictate the action.
"I thought kids did a good job of stepping up. But it's still different when you don't have the lineups you want," Licari said. "At the end of the first quarter in each of those games, you're right there. But it's attrition. They just keep coming at you. I think our girls were working so unbelievably hard just to be where we were at the end of the first quarter. Hopefully that's something they can continue further on into the game."
Turnovers continued to hound the program, and three times Columbus shot right at or below 20%. There tends to be a difficult shooting game for every team at least once a year. But games that included 9 for 43 or 8 for 42 performances were more common than normal. That Columbus was producing the type of looks it wanted made those nights all the more astounding.
Defensively was where Columbus was most consistent. Inflated scores by the opponent were more often the results of giveaways than regular defensive breakdowns. Size, though, was also often a disadvantage.
"We held our own on the boards for the most part. That's an area I was happy about. I thought or defensive rebounding was a lot better than it's been the last couple of years," Licari said. "Toward the end of the season, we handled the press a little better. I thought we'd handle it like that throughout the whole season. But at least it shows the girls won't just give up on it."
Columbus will move on without Licari. He told the team last week he was stepping down from the head coaching job after 23 years and seven trips to state. Also moving on are seniors Becca Hazlett, Elena Batenhorst, Addi Duranski and Jaleigh Adams-Tuls.
Kudron, Gaedeke, Renner and Dorau return with several others who played major minutes. Those include Tayler Braun, Ellie Thompson and Logan Kapels.
Columbus, already small, will be even more so in 2022. Another tough trip through the HAC awaits. CHS doesn't currently have any one moving to town the quality of Alexis Markowski or Allison Weidner. But if the Discoverers lack star power, Licari said they don't lack want to. He said that will serve the program well as it continues to adjust to competing in the upper echelon of Class A.
"There was certainly enough that went wrong that could have put the season of course. It never did," Licari said. "We didn't get the number of wins we wanted, but we were never afraid and never had any regret."
Nate Tenopir is the sports editor of The Columbus Telegram. Reach him via email at sports@columbustelegram.com.