Discoverers didn't let grind get them down

Columbus wasn't particularly close in any of the games against top 10 teams, but there were a few glimmers of hope. CHS lost by an average of over 25 points to the likes of Lincoln Pius X, Fremont and Millard South. Three times, though, there were competitive results. CHS lost to No. 7 Millard North 54-51 in overtime, came within 58-44 against No. 6 Lincoln East and was a 54-50 loser to No. 8 Papillion-La Vista South.

Complicating matters was a roster in flux from the first game because of injuries. Addie Kudron, the top offensive weapon on the team, broke a finger in the opener against Millard North and was out for over a month. Juniors Claire Renner and Alyssa Dorau were out of the lineup at points for concussions.

Those absences left CHS, which had five seniors it could rely on, without a true point guard to distribute scoring chances. Freshman Carly Gaedeke was promoted to varsity starter early on in the year and, as any rookie would, had ups and downs against the best teams in the state. It was a learning experience for her that will pay dividends over the next three years.

And against Pius, Fremont, Millard South and Omaha Central, Columbus was within six or seven points in each through the first eight minutes when talent and depth began to dictate the action.