Elkhorn North knocks off Norris again

"I look at it this way, we don't get that opportunity to play them six times if we don't put ourselves in a position to play them six times," Norris coach Mark Hagerman said, noting they've also seen each other in the EMC Tournament final. "In a way, yeah, it's a double-edged sword, but I'm proud that we got that opportunity and we'll get them one day, but they've gotten the best of us here lately."