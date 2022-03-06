Expect the unexpected: Flyers prove doubters wrong in return trip to state

Humphrey Saint Francis entered this season with some uncertainty. Its top two scorers, Allison Weidner and Alissa Kosch, capped their career with a state championship last season.

They combined for 60% of the team's production. Weidner averaged 25.0 points, 7.0 rebounds, 6.4 assists and 6.4 steals per game. Kosch posted 12.2 points and 6.0 rebounds.

During the summer, Flyers head coach Bryan Reichmuth didn't know who would step in and be the primary scorer. It turned out, he said, that everybody on the team has the potential to lead the team in scoring.

"We felt like a regroup deal. We worked hard this summer," Reichmuth said. "Little streaky, but we filled in the blanks well."

Senior Kaylee Stricklin heard the naysayers. After the Flyers lost Weidner, they weren't going to be back in Lincoln. That lit a fire under her and the squad as they adopted the motto of "expect the unexpected."

"That really motivated a lot of us knowing that just because we lost Allison (Weidner) and we're not a bad team. We have me, Hannah (Baumgart), Emma (Baumgart), Jalyssa (Hastreiter), Shelby (Gilsdorf), Isabel (Preister) and Karly (Kessler) all playing together," Stricklin said. "All one team, all playing in unity and I think we're a great basketball team this year even without Allison."

It's that team unity that has propelled St. Francis back to Lincoln for the NSAA Class D-2 state girls basketball championship. It went 23-3 this season. After back-to-back losses on Dec. 29 against Crofton and Jan. 4 against Norfolk Catholic, the Flyers reeled off 15 straight wins.

"I think the Norfolk Catholic game loss... we took it pretty hard as a team. Kind of got re-motivated and stuff," Reichmuth said. "I think we're playing pretty well. Our defense is the strong point of our team, which leads to offense. I like how we're playing."

Shelby Gilsdorf saw a different team after its loss against the Knights.

"We've been challenged a few times, which is good for us," Gilsdorf said. "We've hit a few turning points where we said all right, 'Time to get things done.' We really turned around and really ramped up in practice and started to get stuff done."

The Flyers average 56.8 points per game this season. In three postseason games, they've had contributions from numerous sources. Emma Baumgart scored 12 points against Randolph to lead the team. She was one of three players with double-figures as 10 different Flyers scored in a 62-24 win.

It was a similar balanced effort in the subdistrict final against Riverside in a 72-22 win. Stricklin led the Flyers with 13 points and Leah Kosch recorded 11 points. In that game, 12 Flyers scored.

Sandhills/Thedford was St. Francis' district final opponent. Stricklin paced the offense with 25 points. Kylee Wessel posted 13 points and the Baumgarts combined for 14 points.

It's the balanced contributions from everyone on the roster that impressed Reichmuth the most.

"We've got so many weapons. Our top six has alternated being top scorer for the year," he said. "If you look at our stat line, they're very balanced across the line. It's just a combined effort. If somebody's having a bit of an off night, they cover each other up really well."

However, the Flyers see their defense as their strength. The team has allowed 28.9 points per game. St. Francis has limited opponents to under 40 points in all but seven games this season.

"Teams can prepare for us and stop this and stop that, but for them to have the ability to duplicate what we're going to do defensively, I think, is a big challenge," Reichmuth said. "Hopefully, our pressure helps them break down a little bit."

The Flyers will begin its state title defense at 6 p.m. Monday against Diller-Odell at Lincoln North Star. The Griffins went 16-7 this season. They are led by freshman guard Marquis Weers. She leads the team with 20.7 points per game and she shoots 43%.

"They got a really nice club. They've got a freshman guard that's really good. Probably the best player we've seen this year. She presents some challenges," Reichmuth said. "I like our defense matchups against that, but she'll definitely be the best player we've faced and she has the potential to do a lot on her own."

While they proved some doubters wrong, the team isn't content to just get back to state. They want to retain their state title.

"We're certainly not going down for celebration," Reichmuth said. "It's not a reward. It's business as usual. We're wanting to win three more basketball games."

Sam Ficarro is a sports reporter with The Columbus Telegram. Reach him via email at sports@columbustelegram.com.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0