Final Girls Basketball Ratings

Class A

Some last shots: The Thunderbolts proved to be the most consistent and most complete team in Class A this season, winning their fourth state title, and first in Class A. Lincoln East was playing its best basketball at the end of the season, picking up wins against Millard South and Fremont. North Platte enters after punching its ticket to state, and showing it has some athletes that compete in Class A. No team in the postseason played Pius X closer than Lincoln Northeast (45-43 in district final), so the Rockets are at eight.

Class B

Some last shots: With Morgan Maly leading the charge, Crete completed its mission it set out for last March. The Cardinals never dropped from the No. 1 spot. They were mentally and physically the toughest team at state. Northwest gets the edge over Beatrice at No. 2 after nearly knocking off Crete in three OTs in the semis (plus, Northwest beat Beatrice in the regular-season finale). Though Norris also pushed Crete in OT, the Lady Orange stay ahead of the Titans thanks to a 2-0, head-to-head record. Norris, by the way, returns nearly its entire roster next season. Scottsbluff pulled the tournament's biggest upset (over Bennington) and shoots up to fifth.