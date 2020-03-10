You are the owner of this article.
Final Girls Basketball Ratings
Final Girls Basketball Ratings

St. Francis senior Allison Weidner dribbles around the Sterling defense in the lane last week at the state tournament. Weidner finished the season on the All-Class All-Tournament Team and the Flyers finished the season ranked No. 2.

Class A

RatingTeamRecordPrevious
1Lincoln Pius X26-13
2Lincoln East24-44
3Millard South27-21
4Fremont21-87
5Omaha Westside23-62
6Lincoln Southwest18-95
7Papillion-La Vista20-66
8Lincoln Northeast15-109
9North Platte19-5--
10Lincoln High17-78

Some last shots: The Thunderbolts proved to be the most consistent and most complete team in Class A this season, winning their fourth state title, and first in Class A. Lincoln East was playing its best basketball at the end of the season, picking up wins against Millard South and Fremont. North Platte enters after punching its ticket to state, and showing it has some athletes that compete in Class A. No team in the postseason played Pius X closer than Lincoln Northeast (45-43 in district final), so the Rockets are at eight.

Class B

RatingTeamRecordPrevious
1Crete27-11
2Northwest22-63
3Beatrice22-44
4Norris13-105
5Scottsbluff17-11--
6Bennington21-32
7Sidney19-79
8York17-96
9Platteview16-9--
10Hastings13-97
 

Some last shots: With Morgan Maly leading the charge, Crete completed its mission it set out for last March. The Cardinals never dropped from the No. 1 spot. They were mentally and physically the toughest team at state. Northwest gets the edge over Beatrice at No. 2 after nearly knocking off Crete in three OTs in the semis (plus, Northwest beat Beatrice in the regular-season finale). Though Norris also pushed Crete in OT, the Lady Orange stay ahead of the Titans thanks to a 2-0, head-to-head record. Norris, by the way, returns nearly its entire roster next season. Scottsbluff pulled the tournament's biggest upset (over Bennington) and shoots up to fifth.

Class C-1

RatingTeamRecordPrevious
1North Bend Central27-22
2Lincoln Christian23-41
3Adams Central18-11--
4St. Paul24-43
5Wahoo18-810
6West Point-Beemer23-65
7Malcolm19-7--
8Broken Bow23-34
9Chadron23-36
10Syracuse20-69
 

Some last shots: North Bend Central has a lot of length and depth and it paid off at state. The Tigers won their first state title since 2001, and will be returning some key pieces, including sisters Kaitlyn and Sydney Emanuel. Adams Central got healthy and made a big run, while Wahoo also played very well late. The Warriors get the slight edge over West Point-Beemer for fifth after they nearly knocked off North Bend Central in overtime in subdistrict play.

Class C-2

RatingTeamRecordPrevious
1Hastings SC26-33
2Crofton25-42
3Ponca23-58
4Oakland-Craig26-31
5Superior21-44
6Grand Island CC17-85
7BRLD20-66
8Clarkson/Leigh20-6--
9Guardian Angels CC22-45
10Lourdes CC20-6--

Some last shots: St. Cecilia was No. 1 for most of the season. The Hawkettes returned to the top after capping back-to-back state championships. Crofton gets the nod at No. 2 after falling short in a thriller against St. Cecilia in the semifinals. The Warriors will return a strong nucleus next year. Lourdes Central Catholic sneaks in after losing by only two points to Ponca in the district final.

 

Class D-1

 
RatingTeamRecordPrevious
1Pleasanton28-01
2Archbishop Bergan16-105
3CWC27-22
4Hartington CC11-14--
5Weeping Water25-23
6Pender18-126
7Humphrey/LHF20-64
8Dundy Co.-Stratton18-7--
9Maywood-Hayes Center23-4--
10North Platte St. Pat's17-87

Some last shots: Pleasanton went wire to wire at No. 1, and celebrated not only a state title but the only unbeaten season in the entire state. Hartington Cedar Catholic cut its teeth on a very tough schedule, which fueled the Trojans' late-season charge that included wins against Humphrey/Lindsey Holy Family and Weeping Water.

Class D-2

RatingTeamRecordPrevious
1Wynot25-42
2Humphrey SF25-31
3Falls City SH26-44
4Lawrence-Nelson25-23
5Mullen26-35
6BDS18-66
7Sterling20-87
8Loomis19-78
9Silver Lake18-69
10Anselmo-Merna14-9--

Some last shots: Major props to Wynot coach Steve Wieseler. He can flat-out coach with the best of them. The Blue Devils tend to make the most of their state tournament trips and are back-to-back champions. Wynot had to beat Nos. 3, 4 and 1 at state to reach the top. Anselmo-Merna moves in after playing Sterling tough in the district final.

