Finding a rhythm: Lakeview girls extend streak to three

The Lakeview girls shot over 40% in back-to-back games for the first time this season and, with the defense still in top form, easily took a pair of wins over the weekend against Centennial and Aquinas Catholic.

The Lady Vikes started with a 59-22 victory against the Broncos on the road then returned home Saturday afternoon in a 38-18 triumph over the Monarchs.

Junior Haley Frenzen scored a career-high 23 points on Friday as Lakeview made 42% of its shots. Senior Maddi Vogt was the top offensive weapon on Saturday with 14 points during a win in which Lakeview hit 45%.

The Lady Vikes are 10-4 and travel to Milford on Tuesday.

"Our defense generated a lot of offense. We got a lot of fastbreak points. But we also, in the half court, shot pretty well, too," coach Monte Jones said. "We're starting to get there. That part of our game is improving."

Lakeview 38, Aquinas 18: Lakeview took advantage of an offensively challenged team from the opening tip, giving up just two first quarter points.

Lakeview had 10 and was up 22-5 at halftime. The Lady Vikes also shot 10 of 19 in the first half and did almost all of that damage on steals and runouts.

Vogt finished the game shooting 6 of 7 with three assists and three steals. Saylor Eberhart swiped away six steals while Katee Korte had four. Lakeview had 18 steals total and forced 29 turnovers.

The Lady Vikes held Aquinas to just 22 total shot attempts and only eight makes.

"Our defense is pretty tough for anybody we've seen so far. When it generates offense, too, that just makes it easier," Jones said. "Maddi is getting a lot better at getting in the lane and being balanced when she pulls up. That's part of adjusting to other team's adjusting to us. She got a lot of runouts, too, and capitalized with easy baskets."

Lakeview 59, Centennial 22: Frenzen was 7 of 17 shooting and 9 of 11 from the line while also grabbing six rebounds and swiping away five steals. She and her teammates held Centennial to five points in the first half, had an 11-5 lead at that point, then exploded for 21 points in the second quarter and took a 32-9 lead into the break.

Lakeview was 11 for 27 shooting in the first 16 minutes and knocked down two three-pointers. The Lady Vikes also went to the line nine times before halftime and made eight foul shots.

The defense totaled 16 steals, forced 22 turnovers and allowed 8 of 35 shooting (22%). Next to Frenzen with 23 was Korte with 12 and Vogt with 11. Eberhart handed out four assists. Korte pulled down seven rebounds. Frenzen also had five steals.

"She got lots of runouts, but her mid-range game, she hit three mid-range jumpers besides how she normally flashes to the basket," Jones said. "Again, we're getting better at shooting the ball."

Nate Tenopir is the sports editor of The Columbus Telegram. Reach him via email at sports@columbustelegram.com.

