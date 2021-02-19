 Skip to main content
First quarter shutout propels Flyers
First quarter shutout propels Flyers

Humphrey St. Francis Flyers

What ever went right or wrong for the Humphrey Saint Francis girls on the offensive end of the floor Thursday night wouldn't have made much of a difference. Not allowing a point in the first quarter set a tone that the Flyers have been expert at setting all season.

And, of course, it again led to offense in a 26-0 start that produced a 73-15 subdistrict championship win over Riverside.

Allison Weidner scored 22 points, had five rebounds, seven assists and six steals while Makenna Wietfield had 11 points and Alissa Kosch 10. Ten different Flyers produced points on a night the team shot 44%, grabbed 17 offensive rebounds and generated 30 steals.

It was 46-6 at halftime.

St. Francis will face 10-13 Garden County in Axtell on Feb. 26 for a trip to the state tournament.

Reach The Telegram sports staff via email at sports@columbustelegram.com.

