Flyer, Bulldog girls back to state
Flyer, Bulldog girls back to state

Area Hoops

Humphrey Saint Francis girls basketball is back at the state tournament for a fourth year in a row following an 81-16 thrashing of Garden County in the D2-1 district final in Axtell. St. Francis has played in the title game two of the last three years and is seeking its fourth title, first since 2007.

Senior Allyson Weidner scored 28, Kaylee Stricklin had 15 and Jalyssa Hastreiter 10 to lead the Flyers. Based on Friday night's wildcard standings, which shouldn't change too dramatically, St. Francis will face Sterling in the first round of the state tournament on Wednesday at Lincoln North Star High School.

The Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family girls are back at state after a heartbreaking defeat in the district final a year ago. HLHF took down Meridian 56-35 in Shelby. Scoring totals were not available. Based on the wildcard standings before the district final results, HLHF would be paired up against Fremont Bergan for the first round of the state tournament on Wednesday at Lincoln Southwest High School.

Bergan eliminated HLHF in the first round in 2019 and beat the Bulldogs in the D-1 volleyball title match just a few months before that.

The Clarkson/Leigh girls had new life after suffering a loss in the subdistrict final last week when the Patriots earned the final wildcard spot and took the 12 seed into Friday's district final. Clarkson/Leigh squandered it's second chance in a 52-44 loss to Bridgeport in Lexington. The Patriots were 19-1 in the regular season, won the subdistrict opener but have lost their last two and finish the year 20-3. Clarkson/Leigh spent the majority of the season ranked No. 1 in C-2.

The Cross County girls saw their hopes for the first trip to state in 15 years come to an end at the hands of Ponca. Neither side scored more than eight in a quarter until Ponca generated 14 points in the fourth and overcame a 20-14 deficit. The Cougars led 23-17 when the Indians scored the final 11 points. Cross County ends the season at 20-5.

For more on these stories, check next week's issue of The Telegram.

