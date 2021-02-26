Flyer, Bulldog girls back to state

Humphrey Saint Francis girls basketball is back at the state tournament for a fourth year in a row following an 81-16 thrashing of Garden County in the D2-1 district final in Axtell. St. Francis has played in the title game two of the last three years and is seeking its fourth title, first since 2007.

Senior Allyson Weidner scored 28, Kaylee Stricklin had 15 and Jalyssa Hastreiter 10 to lead the Flyers. Based on Friday night's wildcard standings, which shouldn't change too dramatically, St. Francis will face Sterling in the first round of the state tournament on Wednesday at Lincoln North Star High School.

The Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family girls are back at state after a heartbreaking defeat in the district final a year ago. HLHF took down Meridian 56-35 in Shelby. Scoring totals were not available. Based on the wildcard standings before the district final results, HLHF would be paired up against Fremont Bergan for the first round of the state tournament on Wednesday at Lincoln Southwest High School.

Bergan eliminated HLHF in the first round in 2019 and beat the Bulldogs in the D-1 volleyball title match just a few months before that.