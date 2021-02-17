Flyers, Bulldogs dominate; Cougars crush Monarchs

Area subdistrict hosts Humphrey Saint Francis and Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family had no trouble dispatching of first round opponents in Tuesday night playoff action.
The Flyers remained unbeaten and improve to 20-0 following an 86-24 win over Elba. The Bulldogs were equally as dominant, 69-25 over Osmond. Other area action included wins for Cross County, Osceola and Twin River. The season came to a close for High Plains. St. Edward was eliminated on Monday night.
Scotus Central Catholic, Boone Central and Lakeview opened subdistrict play on Wednesday.
St. Francis 86, Elba 24: The Flyer defense never allowed more than five points in any quarter until the third and built an insurmountable 36-5 lead in the first quarter.
Seniors Allison Weidner and Alissa Kosch sparked the offensive outpouring with 21 points and had just one 3-pointer each, doing much of their damage on easy buckets created by 28 St. Francis steals.
Weidner had eight of those to go with eight assists and five rebounds. Emma Baumgart, Hannah Baumgart, Kaylee Stricklin and Karly Kessler all had three steals. The Flyers also dominated the offensive glass with 24 boards on 47 misses. Stricklin and Leah Kosch each had six of those.
St. Francis will play Riverside, a 49-33 winner over Spalding Academy, in Thursday's subdistrict title game. The Flyers beat the Chargers 89-16 on Jan. 19.
"Our focus is work on what we need to do every game - play tenacious defense and keep pressure on our opponent with or without the ball," coach Bryan Reichmuth said. "Time is running short, and we need to be at our best every day."
HLHF 69, Osmond 25: The Bulldogs hit 55% from the floor and opened the game with a 27-6 first quarter en route to their 17th win of the season.
The HLHF defense held Osmond to 10 for 44 shooting, forced 28 turnovers and grabbed 17 offensive rebounds. Addison Schneider was, as usual, a force in every area. The junior scored 22 points and grabbed nine offensive rebounds.
The 21-point gap after the first quarter turned into a 48-14 lead at halftime.
Lexi Frauendorfer joined Schneider in double figures with 10 points. Nine other Bulldogs recorded at least two points. Riley Jurgens had six assists to go with her five points. Paige Beller had five steals and two points.
HLHF advances to play play Plainview on Thursday - a 53-43 winner over Tri-County.
"We passed well, shot well and played excellent team basketball," coach Kandee Hanzel said "We were focused and ready to compete. Everyone from the top five to the bottom five were focused and played well."
Cross County 44, Aquinas Catholic 21: As is the Cross County recipe for success, the Cougars set the tone early with defense. But it wasn't until the third quarter that the Cougars pulled away after their own slow start offensively.
Cross County led 5-1 through the first quarter and 19-8 at halftime. As the offense continued to round into form the defense remained solid and helped build a 32-15 lead at the end of the third quarter.
Freshman Shyanne Anderson scored a team-high 16 points on 5 of 7 shooting and sank three 3-pointers. Senior Erica Stratman had 12 rebounds to go with eight points.
Cross County will play 1 seed Centennial on Thursday to get to the district final. Centennial defeated Shelby-Rising City 63-22.
Osceola 48, Hampton 37: Three different Osceola players scored in double figures and the Bulldog defense gave up less than 10 points in two quarters, advancing Osceola on to the next round.
Emily Theis and Trinity Boden both scored 12 points while Sadie Sunday had 11. Osceola struggled to hit shots but grabbed 11 offensive rebounds and earned 19 shots at the foul line.
Osceola led 17-9 after the first and 32-22 at halftime. The Bulldogs the scored just six in the third quarter, but they also held the Hawks to a single point.
Osceola will play top seeded Nebraska Christian on Thursday. Nebraska Christian defeated Heartland Lutheran 40-32 and has a 44-26 win over Osceola from Jan. 12.
Twin River 48, High Plains 40: Much like last season, Twin River took a lopsided losing record into the subdistrict round. But also much like last season, the Titans came out with a win thanks in large part to a difficult schedule.
Twin River led 36-34 at the start of the fourth then allowed just six points in the final eight minutes. The Titans allowed the Storm to hang around by missing the front end of three 1-and-1s but a 3-pointer by Delaney Reeg and another by Whitney Schmidt kept Twin River comfortably ahead.
Schmidt had four makes from long distance and a team-high 15 points. Twin River hit eight times from the perimeter but struggled to hit shots overall.
Twin River, 4-18, played East Butler on Wednesday night in Greely. The Titans were 4-17 a year ago then won three straight subdistrict games to reach the district final.
MONDAY - Elba 64, St. Edward 40: Another slow start plagued St. Edward in Monday's first round of the subdistrict tournament when the Beavers manage just one point in the first eight minutes.
St. Ed finished 13 of 67 (19%) and failed to take advantage of 13 offensive rebounds. Senior Emma Olson led the Beavers with 14 points in her final game. Skyelar Sindelar joined her in double figures with 12 points.
The Beavers finished 1-17, earning their lone win Feb. 5 in a 44-32 victory over Cedar Bluffs.
Nate Tenopir is the sports editor of The Columbus Telegram. Reach him via email at sports@columbustelegram.com.