Flyers, Bulldogs dominate; Cougars crush Monarchs

"Our focus is work on what we need to do every game - play tenacious defense and keep pressure on our opponent with or without the ball," coach Bryan Reichmuth said. "Time is running short, and we need to be at our best every day."

HLHF 69, Osmond 25: The Bulldogs hit 55% from the floor and opened the game with a 27-6 first quarter en route to their 17th win of the season.

The HLHF defense held Osmond to 10 for 44 shooting, forced 28 turnovers and grabbed 17 offensive rebounds. Addison Schneider was, as usual, a force in every area. The junior scored 22 points and grabbed nine offensive rebounds.

The 21-point gap after the first quarter turned into a 48-14 lead at halftime.

Lexi Frauendorfer joined Schneider in double figures with 10 points. Nine other Bulldogs recorded at least two points. Riley Jurgens had six assists to go with her five points. Paige Beller had five steals and two points.

HLHF advances to play play Plainview on Thursday - a 53-43 winner over Tri-County.

"We passed well, shot well and played excellent team basketball," coach Kandee Hanzel said "We were focused and ready to compete. Everyone from the top five to the bottom five were focused and played well."