Flyers don't deal in 'What ifs?'

Weidner and many of the same teammates endured a similar disappointment four months earlier in a volleyball title match loss to BDS after battling back from down two sets to none. Weidner and her senior classmates were on the roster in 2018 when St. Francis lost the D-2 hoops title to Falls City Sacred Heart.

The Flyers have had more than enough practice getting up and dusting themselves off the last few years.

Their current quest to change recent program history begins Wednesday at 11 a.m. against Sterling at Lincoln North Star High School. The Flyers defeated the Jets in the first round last year 60-53 but led by as much as 23 at one point.

Sterling returns its top scorer, has fewer wins than a year ago but has also allowed fewer points.

"They are a better team than last year. They lost some size but replaced it with athleticism," Reichmuth said. "I describe them as intense, aggressive, scrappy. They have some great players and do a lot of the same things we do. It should be a fun challenging game."

A win means a game Thursday at 9 or 11 a.m. at Pinnacle Bank Arena. The D-2 title game is Saturday at 3:45 p.m. back at Pinnacle.