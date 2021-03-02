Flyers don't deal in 'What ifs?'

Humphrey Saint Francis girls coach Bryan Reichmuth doesn't exactly lay awake at night recalling last year's championship loss. He's never been one to hang on to disappointment for too long, and neither has the program.
Yet there is a moment that has a tendency to haunt his thoughts, one from last year that initially caused a few restless evenings.
The Flyers are on their 13th trip to the state tournament this week, their fourth in a row and for the sixth time in eight seasons. They've played in eight title games out of the previous 12 trips and won three times - proving that moving on has been a part of the program's sustained success.
Still, there has to be a part of Reichmuth and all those from the 2020 squad that has a lingering 'What if?' Specifically, what if Allison Weidner doesn't pick up her second foul in the first quarter of last year's championship loss to Wynot?
Reichmuth admits there are some adjustments he'd like to have back early in that one.
And now that Weidner is a senior, there's another giant 'What if?' What if the best player ever to put on a St. Francis girls uniform, who holds the career record for scoring, the career record in just about every other category along with all her single-game records, never wins a championship?
Those kind of questions are better left for writers and fans. Both Reichmuth and Weidner say they've never been motivated by fear or regret. While a championship is the public reward, there's more meaning in the private moments spent together and what it takes to build a winner.
"As much as you don't like to get state runner-up, I still think that's a big accomplishment for our team, and we've gotten that twice so far," Weidner said. "Even being a state qualifier is a big deal. But I think the most important thing is the memories and bonds we've made with this team, the unity we've built and all that stuff. The journey we've taken together is the most important part of it all."
Weidner scored the first six points of last season's championship game and had St. Francis leading 12-7 with 2:32 to go in the first quarter when she was whistled for her second foul. After she went to the bench, Wynot responded with 10 of the next 12 points.
The Blue Devils, who won their eighth championship that afternoon, weren't likely to be put away in the first eight minutes. But after they watched Weidner score 39 points in the semifinals, and saw her put up 35 in a 16-point St. Francis win over Wynot earlier that season, her start in the title game had to be more than a little concerning.
When she went to the bench late in the first, Wynot began to reshape the identity of the game and molded it into a quagmire the rest of the way. Weidner's putback for a 36-33 lead midway through the third was the final advantage St. Francis had. The Blue Devils scored the final six points of the quarter and 13 of the final 18 points in the fourth quarter for a 59-51 win.
Weidner and many of the same teammates endured a similar disappointment four months earlier in a volleyball title match loss to BDS after battling back from down two sets to none. Weidner and her senior classmates were on the roster in 2018 when St. Francis lost the D-2 hoops title to Falls City Sacred Heart.
The Flyers have had more than enough practice getting up and dusting themselves off the last few years.
Their current quest to change recent program history begins Wednesday at 11 a.m. against Sterling at Lincoln North Star High School. The Flyers defeated the Jets in the first round last year 60-53 but led by as much as 23 at one point.
Sterling returns its top scorer, has fewer wins than a year ago but has also allowed fewer points.
"They are a better team than last year. They lost some size but replaced it with athleticism," Reichmuth said. "I describe them as intense, aggressive, scrappy. They have some great players and do a lot of the same things we do. It should be a fun challenging game."
A win means a game Thursday at 9 or 11 a.m. at Pinnacle Bank Arena. The D-2 title game is Saturday at 3:45 p.m. back at Pinnacle.
"I think the entire team, as close as it is, wants Allison to go out with a gold medal. We especially all want it because Allison deserves to have it; that's part of it, too," Reichmuth said. "... We expect to be down there. Some teams are excited to be down there; getting there is half the reward. We are not at all satisfied just getting there."
