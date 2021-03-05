Flyers' key to a win Saturday? Run, run, run

LINCOLN - Whether or not junior point guard Rachel Magdanz is available for Falls City Sacred Heart on Saturday afternoon, Humphrey Saint Francis coach Bryan Reichmuth said the strategy for the Flyers' fourth state title in program history remains the same - run the floor.
Even without Magdanz, who stands 6-foot and went down early on Thursday in the state semifinal win over Wynot, the Irish have several others 5-8, 5-9 and above throughout the roster. Senior point guard Allison Weidner and junior forward Kaylee Stricklin are the only St. Francis players with any sort of size, and it's negligible against a lineup like Sacred Heart.
Regardless, combating Sacred Heart's physical presence won't require any sort of overhaul. St. Francis has based recent success on making games into a full-court affair. That will be the case again Saturday when the Flyers attempt to dictate tempo and avoid a half-court battle.
"Their size, we've got matchup issues against their size," St. Francis coach Bryan Reichmuth said. "If we get into a half-court game, that's obviously concerning. The other thing is, (Sacred Heart coach Luke Santo) does a fantastic job. He gets into the scouting and analyzing and dissecting more than any team we play. He just tears apart every detail."
Though Sacred Heart and St. Francis have a long history of postseason meetings in football, Saturday will be just the third time the Irish and the Flyers have met at state in girls basketball. Sacred Heart denied St. Francis a title in the 2018 championship game while the Flyers won in the semifinals in 2001.
Weidner is the only player on either squad who played a pivotal role three years ago. She had 10 points, 11 assists, six rebounds and six steals in the 57-51 defeat.
Her steal and runout at the start of the fourth gave the Flyers a six-point lead. The Irish tied it 46-all midway through the frame, took the lead for good at 50-48 and knocked down 7 of 8 free throws in the final 32 seconds.
St. Francis led 40-33 midway through the third but couldn't pull far enough ahead to absorb Sacred Heart's final surge.
The Flyers have played in the title game eight times and lost five - 1994, 2001, 2014, 2018 and last year to Wynot.
"It was a really good game. We played a fair amount of zone that day if I remember right," Reichmuth said. "It was a hard-fought battle. We got some transition points then they kind of figured out our matchup zone deal and caused us some problems at the end. They had a stretch there where they got three buckets in a row that we could never bounce back from."
Magdanz's injury is significant to Sacred Heart's ability to navigate St. Francis' full court press. As the primary ballhandler and standing at 6-foot, Magdanz could provide the Irish the kind of press counter that Samantha Moore filled for Mullen on Thursday.
Although the Broncos gave it away eight times in the first quarter, they eventually settled down and committed just 10 turnovers the rest of the way. The press wasn't nearly as effective as the day before when it forced Sterling into 22 first half giveaways and over 30 for the game. It became a risk-reward balance for Reichmuth who said that Mullen's size and foul trouble for Stricklin convinced him to take the press off.
"Whether she's playing or not, we want to be up and down," Reichmuth said. "I'm sure coach Santo, he's going to do what Mullen did today. Why wouldn't he, right? So, we'll think about that and how we adjust to that."
Nate Tenopir is the sports editor of The Columbus Telegram. Reach him via email at sports@columbustelegram.com.