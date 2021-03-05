Flyers' key to a win Saturday? Run, run, run

Weidner is the only player on either squad who played a pivotal role three years ago. She had 10 points, 11 assists, six rebounds and six steals in the 57-51 defeat.

Her steal and runout at the start of the fourth gave the Flyers a six-point lead. The Irish tied it 46-all midway through the frame, took the lead for good at 50-48 and knocked down 7 of 8 free throws in the final 32 seconds.

St. Francis led 40-33 midway through the third but couldn't pull far enough ahead to absorb Sacred Heart's final surge.

The Flyers have played in the title game eight times and lost five - 1994, 2001, 2014, 2018 and last year to Wynot.

"It was a really good game. We played a fair amount of zone that day if I remember right," Reichmuth said. "It was a hard-fought battle. We got some transition points then they kind of figured out our matchup zone deal and caused us some problems at the end. They had a stretch there where they got three buckets in a row that we could never bounce back from."

Magdanz's injury is significant to Sacred Heart's ability to navigate St. Francis' full court press. As the primary ballhandler and standing at 6-foot, Magdanz could provide the Irish the kind of press counter that Samantha Moore filled for Mullen on Thursday.