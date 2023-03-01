The Humphrey St. Francis Flyers will venture to the NSAA Girls Basketball State Championship tournament for a sixth straight year Thursday.

St. Francis enters the class D-2 state tournament as the No. 5 seed and will face No. 4 McCool Junction at Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln at 10:45 a.m.

The Flyers enter the with a 19-6 record with losses to Scotus, Crofton, Pierce, Clarkson/Leigh, Elkhorn Valley and Wynot.

The 24-2 Mustangs are currently on a 17-game winning streak with their last loss coming on Jan. 5 at Meridian, their only other loss came to No. 1 Sacred Heart.

The Mustangs heavily rely on junior guard McKenna Yates who leads the team with 21.9 point per game (ppg) and 5.3 rebounds per game (rpg). She also leads the team with 89 assists, 95 steals and 28 blocks.

BriAnn Stutzman and Shelby Bandt are the next leading scorers for the Mustangs with Stutzman adding 8.4 ppg and Bandt contributing with 8.1 ppg.

The Flyers also have three players that are averaging over eight points a game with Isabel Preister leading the charge with 11.2 ppg.

The senior duo of Kylee Wessel and Hannah Baumgart are next on the list for St. Francis with Wessel scoring 10.4 ppg and Hannah adding 8.6 ppg.

Falling shy of the 8 ppg mark for the Flyers is Emma Baumgart with 6.7.

Preister and Wessel also led the team in rebounding with Preister recording 5.7 rpg and Wessel adding 5.5.

The Flyers will look to make up for their loss in the state title game last season following a state championship run in 2021. This year's trip to the state tournament marks the 16th for the program.

The Mustangs have not had the recent success that the Flyers have had with their last trip to the state tournament coming in 2003. This year marks the sixth trip to the state tournament for the Mustangs as they seek their first state title.

The winner between the Mustangs and Flyers will face the winner of Sacred Heart and Leyton in the semifinals on Friday at 6 p.m. in the Lincoln Devaney Center.

Class C-2: No. 8 Cross County vs. No. 1 Crofton, 9 a.m. at Lincoln Devaney Center: The 22-4 Cross County Cougars enter their game against the Warriors of Crofton (23-2) on an eight-game winning streak.

The Warriors are coming off a win after falling in the subdistrict finals to Ponca ending an 18-game winning streak. Croftons only loss prior was on Dec. 10, 2022, to Guardian Angels Central Catholic.

Cross County's last loss came against McCool Junction on Jan. 26, they have also lost to Bruning-Davenport/Shickley, Centura and McCool Junction to open the season.

The Cougars are led by junior guard Shyanne Anderson's 14 ppg and Emaree Dickey and Lilly Peterson are the only other cougars to average over five points a game.

Dickey averages 9.6 ppg and Peterson added 8. The two also led the team in rebounding with Peterson averaging 5.9 rpg and Dickey adding 4.6. Anderson is third on the team with 4.1 rpg.

Crofton has five Warriors passing the five points a game mark with Caitlin Guenther (10.2), Sammie Allen (9.2), Ellie Tramp (9.04), Cassie Allen (7.38) and Alexa Wiebelhaus (6.48) leading the scoring charge.

The trip to the state tournament marks the third in school history for the Cougars and their first since 2006 as they seek their first state title.

The Warriors seek their first state title since 2021 and their 10th in school history all coming since 2005.

The winner will advance to the semifinals against the winner of the No. 4 Oakland-Craig and No. 5 Ponca game on Friday in the Devaney Center at 1:30 p.m.

Class C-2: No. 7 Clarkson/Leigh vs. No. 2 Pender, 1:30 p.m. at Lincoln Devaney Center: The 20-6 Patriots open their game against the 24-3 Pendragons coming off of a win as Pender opens with a five-game winning streak.

The two teams have faced off twice this season with Clarkson/Leigh taking the first game 45-43 at Pender on Jan. 14. Pender won the second matchup 52-39 in an East Husker Conference Consolation Final on Feb. 4.

The Patriots are led by Chloe Hanel's 19.9 ppg, 75 assists, 94 steals and 23 blocks. The next leading scorers for Clarkson/Leigh are Brynn Settje with 7.3 ppg and Korbee Wendt with 4.5.

Wendt leads the rebounding for the Patriots with 6.2 rpg and Hanel is second with 6.

The Pendragons' top three scorers are Maya Dolliver (14.9), Avery Wegner (11.7) and Lillie Timm (7.5).

The Patriots have missed the state tournament since 2020 and have now made their third trip to state in their school history. Clarkson/Leigh is also seeking their first state title.

Pender also is making the state tournament for the first time since 2020 and their first state championship since 2013.

The winner of Pender and Clarkson/Leigh will face No. 3 Guardian Angels Central Catholic or No. 6 Southern Valley in the semifinals.