Flyin' High: Saint Francis girls complete perfect season, win D-2 state championship

St. Francis forced four turnovers and grabbed four offensive rebounds in the first quarter but rarely converted, went 4 for 20 in the frame and found itself in a 14-14 tie after the first eight minutes.

The Flyers scored 12 of the final 16 points of the half and had a 10-2 run at one point that included Weidner's first three-point play of the day following a steal and a Kosch 3. St. Francis took a 30-24 lead into the break and led by nine when Sacred Heart responded with an 11-2 run to tied it 39-39 in the final seconds of the third. Weidner broke the tie and gave her team a two-point advantage on a steal and runout before the third quarter buzzer.

Sacred Heart scored the first four points of the fourth then traded hoops with St. Francis until Stricklin's offensive rebound kickstarted the deciding run.

"I just thought of the Mullen game. They took a lead on is in the fourth quarter and I thought we held our composure and just kept playing the game and kept going with the flow," Weidner said. "We made a big run at the end of Mullen, and we did the same today."