Flyin' High: Saint Francis girls complete perfect season, win D-2 state championship

LINCOLN - Allison Weidner pulled freshman teammates Emma and Hannah Baumgart toward her last year after losing the state title game to Wynot, tearfully promising that it wouldn't happen again.
It didn't. The queen of Humphrey Saint Francis basketball made good on that promise and completed her kingdom with the state championship she had been so desperately seeking the past four years.
Before Saturday's 57-48 D-2 title game win over Falls City Sacred Heart, Weidner had just about everything in her basketball Camelot - nearly 100 career wins, conference championships, all-state awards, almost all the career and single-game records for her hometown program, her name on other lists at the state and state tournament level and a scholarship from a Division I school.
But it was Saturday when the final jewel was installed in her crown and the long-awaited coronation took place. And like King Arthur, she did it with the support of a round table of teammates.
The Baumgarts she made a promise to, plus Alyssa Kosch, Kaylee Stricklin and Kylee Wessel all picked their spots in big moments and delivered the first girls basketball championship to St. Francis High School in 14 years.
"I promised them that this year would be our year," Weidner said about her pledge made last season. "They were crying, I was crying. I promised them that this would be our year, and now we're undefeated, 25-0, state champs, it feels good."
That promise was put to the test when Sacred Heart led 45-43 with just about five minutes remaining in fourth quarter. Saint Francis scored the next 11 in a row and, as it had all year, produced several of those points off turnovers.
Stricklin, who was in foul trouble for the second straight game, started it with an offensive rebound and a free throw after drawing a foul. Weidner and Stricklin converted back-to-back three-point plays and Baumgart scored on a steal and a layup. Weidner scored on another turnover and runout for a nine-point advantage. As the clock slipped below two minutes to go, Weidner's promise was becoming a reality.
Sacred Heart finally ended the run with a 3, but with under 30 seconds remaining and St. Francis up eight, the moment the Flyers had been denied twice in the past three years on the same court was inevitable. Weidner took the ensuing inbounds pass and hit 1 of 2 free throws - her only free throw miss in eight tries on the day - and wound up on the bottom of the dogpile when the clock hit zeros.
"Tears of joy were starting to fill my eyes. It was a relief," Weidner said. "People kept texting me, 'Good luck, you don't want a repeat of last year,' and stuff and giving me crap before the game. I just wanted to make sure we got it done - to leave St. Francis on a high note."
Baumgart's steal to give the Flyers a 52-45 lead during the game-deciding run was perhaps the perfect illustration of Saturday's deciding factor.
St. Francis forced 19 turnovers and scored 21 points on those extra possessions - helping the Flyers overcome a 33% shooting performance. Although Sacred Heart hit 53%, the Irish made two fewer shots and attempted 26 fewer shots overall.
"In the third quarter, we battled back, we had the lead there and we were going well and kind of the same thing - their pressure got to us and we started turning the ball over at the end," Sacred Heart coach Luke Santo said. "You can't turn the ball over against them because it's going to lead to a layup for sure."
Baumgart's steal and layup came right under the Sacred Heart hoop following Stricklin's three-point play. The Irish never looked completely comfortable on offense because of the Flyers' speed and defensive aggressiveness. That was never more evident than when the inbounds pass following Stricklin's points was thrown right to Baumgart. When Sacred Heart needed poise, St. Francis offered only calamity.
Irish junior point guard Rachel Magdanz would have helped provide calm to the situation, but she was unavailable after going down early in Thursday's semifinal win with an apparent ankle injury then coming on the court Saturday afternoon in a walking boot.
"We just had a hard time getting the ball over half court and running offense," Santo said. "Some of it was losing Rachel. That put some of our shorter guards in there to handle that press. We couldn't see over it."
St. Francis forced four turnovers and grabbed four offensive rebounds in the first quarter but rarely converted, went 4 for 20 in the frame and found itself in a 14-14 tie after the first eight minutes.
The Flyers scored 12 of the final 16 points of the half and had a 10-2 run at one point that included Weidner's first three-point play of the day following a steal and a Kosch 3. St. Francis took a 30-24 lead into the break and led by nine when Sacred Heart responded with an 11-2 run to tied it 39-39 in the final seconds of the third. Weidner broke the tie and gave her team a two-point advantage on a steal and runout before the third quarter buzzer.
Sacred Heart scored the first four points of the fourth then traded hoops with St. Francis until Stricklin's offensive rebound kickstarted the deciding run.
"I just thought of the Mullen game. They took a lead on is in the fourth quarter and I thought we held our composure and just kept playing the game and kept going with the flow," Weidner said. "We made a big run at the end of Mullen, and we did the same today."
Before Saturday, St. Francis girls basketball had lost its last three state championship games, and Flyer girls had lost four in a row counting volleyball in 2019. Weidner was part of three of those. She was asked after the loss to Wynot last year if she worried about potentially ending her career without a championship. Thankfully for her, its a conversation that can finally be put to rest.
"It hung over me quite a bit. We had a huge target on our backs - we're the No. 1 seed, we're undefeated, so, people were after us," Weidner said. "To finally get it done is just...amazing. I can't even describe it."
