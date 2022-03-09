Former Scotus assistant leads Lutheran to C-1 title game

"I think it's a very much a very happy, never satisfied moment right now," second-year Lincoln Lutheran coach Wade Coulter said. Coulter was on the staff of Scotus head coach Jarrod Ridder before moving on to Lutheran and was part of the Shamrocks 2018 state championship.

"Very ecstatic and celebrating as they should be but they know the job's not done, they know a very tall task awaits them," he added.