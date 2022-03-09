Former Scotus assistant leads Lutheran to C-1 title game

Lincoln Lutheran's state semifinal loss last year to Hastings St. Cecilia came up a lot in the offseason.
And then in practices.
It pushed the team to work hard to shore up the shortcomings, junior guard Abby Wachal says.
For the second straight season, the Lincoln Lutheran girls will be playing three games at the state basketball tournament.
This time, though, the Warriors will be playing for a state title instead of a third-place trophy.
Lincoln Lutheran kept Gothenburg's shooters in check and hit some timely shots to pull away for a 35-23 win in a Class C-1 semifinal game Wednesday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
"It definitely means a lot to come back here, same game, same court, to make the wrong right from last year," senior guard Shanae Bergt said. "Now we're in the game where we want."
For the first time in school history, Lincoln Lutheran will play for a state girls basketball title. The No. 3 Warriors will play at 11 a.m. Friday at PBA.
Last year's team more than filled a page in the Lincoln Lutheran memory book, becoming the first to win a state tournament game. This year's team added another page Wednesday, but the Warriors feel like they're not done.
"I think it's a very much a very happy, never satisfied moment right now," second-year Lincoln Lutheran coach Wade Coulter said. Coulter was on the staff of Scotus head coach Jarrod Ridder before moving on to Lutheran and was part of the Shamrocks 2018 state championship.
"Very ecstatic and celebrating as they should be but they know the job's not done, they know a very tall task awaits them," he added.
The Warriors (24-3) clamped down on a Gothenburg team that shot the ball very well in a first-round upset of No. 5 Broken Bow on Monday. The Swedes especially struggled in the fourth quarter as the Warriors turned a 22-20 lead after three quarters into a 12-point win. Gothenburg didn't make a field goal in the final quarter.
The game was tied at 13-13 at halftime, but the Warriors got 6-foot-3 senior post Katelynn Oxley going. She scored six quick points out of the break.
"We definitely know we are a second-half team," Bergt said. "Even being tied at halftime, we're used to having situations like that. We knew we just need to keep doing what we were doing, we don't have to go outside of our way to do something extraordinary, just do what we do and it will all take care of itself."
The Warriors got a spark from junior Jordan Ernstmeyer, who came off the bench to score seven first-half points against the Swedes (19-8). Bergt scored seven of her nine points in the fourth quarter to ice the game.
A team known for 32 minutes of straight-up defensive pressure had offensive sparks from multiple players.
A 29-24 loss to Hastings St. Cecilia in last year's Class C-1 semifinals did not sit well, even for a Warriors team that made a surprise run to state.
With most of its roster back from that run, the Warriors knew they had a chance to play longer this year if they put in the work.
"Any team in any sports, when you get to the state championship game, it's going to be special," Coulter said. "But I'm so happy for our kids to get this moment because this has literally been a 12-month journey of every offseason workout, every weight room session, every time that nobody's with you in the gym working on or off the court."