Frenzen's double-double sparks Lady Vikes

Defense and Haley Frenzen on the glass were the combination Lakeview girls basketball used to start the season 2-0 and grab a 41-31 win over Boone Central on Saturday afternoon.

For the second game in a row, the defense allowed single digits in nearly every quarter. This time, the offense couldn't quite pull away, but with Frenzen on the glass pulling down 15 total rebounds, the Cardinals were held mostly to one shot.

Lakeview jumped out to an 11-4 lead after the first eight minutes, allowed 10 in the second quarter but then just 17 total in the second half. The Lady Vikes led 20-14 at halftime and 32-22 after three. Frenzen led all players with 15 points, grabbed eight rebounds on the offensive end and seven on defense.

Her work on both ends was a major factor for a Lakeview team that shot just 9 of 53 overall.

"Defensively, I thought we were outstanding, we just didn't shoot the ball very well. We shot just 16% for the game. To do that and be up 17 with about a minute and a half to go, that says we're doing a lot of other stuff well," coach Monte Jones said. "Against Crete we shot 50%. So whatever it is, it's correctable stuff."

Maddi Vogt nearly joined Frenzen in double figures with eight points. She couldn't find her touch in the course of play but went 5 of 6 from the line and hit a three-pointer.

In two games, Lakeview has given up quarter scores of seven, two, eight, eight, four, 10, eight and nine for a total of 56 and an average of just 28 points against.

The Lady Vikes return to the court on Friday at Aurora.

"We're starting to believe we're good. We can score from just about anywhere. I've got seven players that I consider all starters; it's hard to key on one person," Jones said. "Saturday it was Haley Frenzen with a great game; 15 points and 15 rebounds, that's legit. The game before that it was Maddi who had a great, great night. We've got a lot of options as long as we can stay healthy."

Nate Tenopir is the sports editor of The Columbus Telegram. Reach him via email at sports@columbustelegram.com.

