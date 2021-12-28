Girls Basketball: Scotus shooting tanks Twin River

The Scotus Central Catholic girls went into the Christmas break off a win over D-1 No. 1 Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family behind six three-pointers and 17 points by freshman point guard Emma Brezenski. It was a near mirror image on the court Tuesday afternoon at the Dowd Activity Center in a 57-18 win over Twin River.

Brezenksi again scored 17 and the Shamrocks again hit six times from the perimeter. For a team that prides itself on defense, 18 points from beyond the arc is a formula that will work every time.

“They were kind of packing it in with their zone. Anytime you can make shots and force the defense to extend that’s always beneficial,” coach Jarrod Ridder said. “We have a lot of confidence in our kids that they can knock down shots.”

Scotus put that element on full display right away on Tuesday. Kaelyn Dierman then Brezenski, twice, hit three straight threes that made it 11-2 and was part of what became a 15-6 first quarter. The Shamrocks only knocked down three more the rest of the game, but a nine-point lead after the first eight minutes was already too much for Twin River to overcome.

The Titans took six shots in the first quarter and turned it over six times. In the second they had a better handle on the ball but went 2 for 10 shooting. Scotus started the quarter on a 6-0 run, including Brezenski’s third three of the game, and took a 30-13 lead into halftime.

“We very much like attacking the rim,” Ridder said. “But we have an ability to make shots.”

Brezenski hit her fourth three of the game to start the third that started an 8-0 run to the second half. She sank another later on when Scotus scored 14 straight points and made it 52-16 for the final eight minutes.

“For her, being a freshmen, every game she’s getting live reps and understanding what she can and can’t do,” Ridder said. “Obviously, she’s a talented player. She can do a lot of things for our team.”

If there was a bleak spot it was when the reserves started to filter in over the final 10 minutes and went 1 for the final 20. By that point it didn’t matter.

Haley Steffensmeier was the only other Scotus player in double figures with 10 points, but nine total Shamrocks were on the scoring sheet. Janae Rusher with nine, and Grace Mustard with 10, nearly joined Brezenski and Steffensmeier.

Scotus improved to 5-3 with the win and will play in the holiday tournament title game for the 11th year in a row. The Shamrocks last lost in the first round in 2010 in a 30-28 defeat to Twin River.

Scotus will take on Lakeview, a 46-2 winner over Schuyler in the other girls game. Lakeview denied Scotus a 10th straight title last season at home when the Lady Vikes took down the ‘Rocks 50-46 for their first holiday tournament championship since 1994.

The last two Scotus shooting performances might have Lakeview weary coming into Wednesday’s 4:30 p.m. title game. But Ridder said, even as good as its been lately, everything starts on the other end.

“We’re always about finding energy with our defense,” Ridder said. “The harder we play on defense, usually, the better we play on offense.”

Twin River plays Schuyler at 1 p.m. in the consolation game.

Nate Tenopir is the sports editor of The Columbus Telegram. Reach him via email at sports@columbustelegram.com.

