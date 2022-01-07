Girls Basketball: Vikes D flusters Falcons

It was an offensive struggle through the first three quarters but the Lakeview girls again used defense to set the tone in a 45-20 road win at Douglas County West on Thursday.

The Lady Vikes shot just 28% and were 1 of 9 from long range but the defense never allowed more than seven points in a quarter and held the opposition to its second-lowest total of the season. Perhaps most impressive of all was the defense played on DC West sophomore guard Grace Holm.

Holm came into the night having scored almost 40% of the Falcons' total this season. The defensive trio of Maddi Vogt, Saylor Eberhart and Taylor Greisen shut her out and only allowed one shot.

Lakeview led 10-5 after the first quarter and 21-12 at halftime. The two teams combined for just 10 in the third. The Lady Vikes and, specifically, Katee Korte, exploded for 18 in the fourth and pulled away while improving to 7-3.

"That was the key to the game. They had a player (Holm) averaging nearly 20 and we held her to zero," coach Monte Jones said. "That was it; they weren't going to beat us with us doing that."

Hounding and harassing the opposition's best scoring option is a strategy Lakeview has found success with so far this season. Last week in the win over Scotus, Vogt and Eberhart held Shamrock freshman Emma Brezenski to nothing. She had previously scored 17 in each of the previous two games.

The win at Clarkson/Leigh included holding sophomore post Chloe Hanel to just five. She averages nearly 17.

Thursday at DC West, Holm was a non factor. Not only did she get just one shot but she also had a single rebound, didn't have any assists nor any steals.

"That's coaching. That's Bill Belichick, isn't it, taking away the other team's best player?" Jones asked with a chuckle. "(Vogt, Eberhart and Greisen) have to give great effort when we do it, but then you also look at the rest of the defense. Katee cut out every bit of penetration. It becomes a four-on-four game then, and Katee just took every penetration today, Josie (Bentz) and Haley (Frenzen) close out on their other shooters and made that tough."

The Lakeview defense held DC West to 9 for 43 (20%) shooting, 1 for 19 from beyond long range and just four free throws. The Lady Vikes also won the battle on the glass 39-24 and forced 14 turnovers.

Korte had eight of her game-high 17 points in the fourth quarter as the nature of the game changed. Officials allowed for a more physical brand of play through the first three quarters then began to blow the whistle more in the final eight minutes. That sent Lakeview to the line and opened up scoring chances in the paint.

"The whistle was starting to blow a little more, and they couldn't just hammer us anymore," Jones said. "We were getting the ball in the same spots, and (Korte) was just able to finish."

Korte also had 10 points for a double-double. Frenzen joined her in that regard with 11 points and 11 rebounds. Vogt was one point away from double digits. Olivia Malousek and Claire Smock led DC West with six points apiece.

"When you're playing to take away another team's best player, your other players have got to do their jobs or it doesn't work," Jones said. "This one was the whole team."

Lakeview was back in action Friday at home against 4-5 Grand Island Northwest. Northwest is coming off a 46-34 loss to GICC on Tuesday.

Northwest has won each of the past three over Lakeview and 16 of the last 17 dating back to 2007.

"I liked our mental toughness because it's frustrating when you can't finish and you're doing everything else right," Jones said. "We challenged them at halftime to be mentally tough, expect to get contact, and don't change your shot, and it paid off."

Nate Tenopir is the sports editor of The Columbus Telegram. Reach him via email at sports@columbustelegram.com.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.