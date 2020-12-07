Girls Basketball Wrap: Weidner stomps out Red Hornets

"We struggled with their pressure early and were down 26-6 late in the second quarter," head coach Bryan Pilakowski said. "However, our girls fought back and cut it to 11 several times in the third and fourth quarter. We tired out and it got away from us a bit at the end, but it was a step in the right direction."

Senior Katie Paczosa led the Titans with 11 points.

Fullerton 46, High Plains Community 12: High Plains (1-1) only made 5 of 45 field goal attempts, four of which came from senior Brooke Bannister who led the team in points with nine.

"It was a difficult game for us," head coach Mack Alspaugh said. "We knew going in that they were going to be a solid team. Fullerton has a lot of the right pieces to be a very successful team this year. During the game we took the shots we wanted to take, they just didn't fall.

Fullerton (2-0) led 29-10 at halftime and held High Plains to two points in the second half.

FRIDAY

D-2 #1 Humphrey St. Francis 87, Palmer 22: Weidner was one steal away from a double-double in the season opener at home, finishing with 27 points and nine steals.

Kosch added 20 points and Wessel scored 11.