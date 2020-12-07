Girls Basketball Wrap: Weidner stomps out Red Hornets

SATURDAY
D-2 #1 Humphrey St. Francis 77, Heartland Lutheran 27: Humphrey St. Francis senior Allison Weidner looked to be in mid-season form in Saturday's home win, scoring 26 points, dishing out seven assists and swiping seven steals.
St. Francis (2-0) led 35-2 after the first quarter and extended its lead to 50-10 before the end of the first half. Junior Kaylee Stricklin scored 17 and senior Alissa Kosch added 11.
"It's been three weeks of practice against each other and it was simply time for a game," head coach Bryan Reichmuth said. "In both of our weekend games, we were able to make our press effective early which helped us with the flow. Our effort was very good and the girls played well together.
"We had contributions to our good outings from all areas. Young girls played well and contributed and Allison of course had a great weekend, as did Alissa Kosch. The team really gets along well and they enjoy playing with each other. They feed off of each other and the effort becomes contagious."
Logan View/Scribner-Snyder 52, Twin River 32: Logan View/Scriber-Snyder's offense was too much to overcome for Twin River on the road. Four different players scored more than 10 points and the Titans suffered a slow start.
"We struggled with their pressure early and were down 26-6 late in the second quarter," head coach Bryan Pilakowski said. "However, our girls fought back and cut it to 11 several times in the third and fourth quarter. We tired out and it got away from us a bit at the end, but it was a step in the right direction."
Senior Katie Paczosa led the Titans with 11 points.
Fullerton 46, High Plains Community 12: High Plains (1-1) only made 5 of 45 field goal attempts, four of which came from senior Brooke Bannister who led the team in points with nine.
"It was a difficult game for us," head coach Mack Alspaugh said. "We knew going in that they were going to be a solid team. Fullerton has a lot of the right pieces to be a very successful team this year. During the game we took the shots we wanted to take, they just didn't fall.
Fullerton (2-0) led 29-10 at halftime and held High Plains to two points in the second half.
FRIDAY
D-2 #1 Humphrey St. Francis 87, Palmer 22: Weidner was one steal away from a double-double in the season opener at home, finishing with 27 points and nine steals.
Kosch added 20 points and Wessel scored 11.
The Flyers led 37-5 after the first quarter and 58-14 at halftime.
Cross County 46, Shelby-Rising City 8: Cross County's defense didn't give Shelby-Rising City any room to breathe in Friday's home game, allowing the Huskies only two points each quarter.
Cross County (2-0) led 17-2 after the first quarter and 20-2 by halftime.
"We were happy with our defensive execution, but realize there are still areas that we can shore up a little more," head coach Mitch Boshart said. "Our press forced some issues for them, and we rode that momentum early in both halves."
Erica Stratman led the team in scoring with 13, Noble added 12 and Chloe Sandell added 10.
High Plains Community 47, Giltner 18: High Plains suffocated the Giltner defense in Friday's home game, giving up just six first-half points. Only four Giltner (0-2) players scored and none had more than seven.
"We were glad to get the first win under our belts," Alspaugh said. "We did a good job at improving throughout the game. There were times where we forced some things, but later on, we let the game come to us and it came with more positive results."
Senior Brianna Wilshusen led the Storm with 16 points.
Nebraska Christian 51, St. Edward 10: Nebraska Christian led 16-0 after the first quarter and 26-5 at the break.
Sophomore Jean Cumming led St. Edward (0-2) with five points.
D-2 #10 Exeter-Milligan 50, Osceola 35: Exeter-Milligan's defense created all sorts of problems for Osceola in Friday's road game, swiping away 17 steals.
Exeter-Milligan (2-0) led Osceola (1-1) 13-2 after the first quarter, 32-12 at halftime and 40-14 after three.
