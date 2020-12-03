HLHF Girls: Bulldogs learning to slow it down

Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family girls head coach Kandee Hanzel may not show it on the sidelines this season, but she will undoubtedly be uncomfortable.
Hanzel, who prefers to push the pace and play an up-tempo style of attack, will likely have to take her foot off the pedal this winter. HLHF returns just two starters, has several other regular contributors, but more questions than answers when it comes to scoring.
Recently, the Bulldogs have had the luxury of a four-year point guard, a Division II college volleyball player and several others that were two or three-year starters. That sort of personnel gave HLHF an advantage in Class D-1 where depth is always an issue.
This year, the Bulldogs are more similar to their opponents in talent and experience, and, like always, they'll mostly be playing up a class all season in a C-2 schedule. Yet, after a trip to the state tournament in 2019 then a district final last year, HLHF isn't about to redefine its definition of success.
The Bulldogs are committed to once again challenging for Lincoln regardless of what adjustments are necessary.
"We're going to have to keep it low-scoring to win. As much as I want to run and gun, because that's been my style, I have to sit back and say, 'OK Hanzel, you might not be able to do that in a game,'" Hanzel said. "I told my assistants that the other day, 'You're going to have to tell me.' I know I want to push the ball, but I might not be able to."
Following a second straight trip to state two years ago, HLHF entered the 2020 season unsure about its potential. Taya Beller had dominated in the post but graduated and moved onto college volleyball. Addison Schneider, a potential option inside, tore her ACL in the summertime and looked to be lost for at least half the season.
Brittney Veik was back at point guard, but between her and Madison transfer Riley Jurgens, the roster lacked size if Schneider was unavailable. Her older sister, Allie, stood at 5-9 but played on the outside. Where would the scoring come from?
Well, Addison Schneider committed herself to rehab and was in the lineup for opening night. She went on to lead the team at 16.2 points per game, 56% shooting and 10 rebounds a night. Only a handful of times did she fail to record a double-double.
HLHF used the combination of Schneider on the inside, the other Schneider, Veik and Jurgens on the outside and won 16 of its first 17. Hartington Cedar Catholic seemed to have pulled an upset over HLHF in the district final but then the Trojans went on to state and knocked off the top seed in the first round.
Still, it was a frustrating way to finish after coming together so quickly and successfully.
Something similar is needed for this season, but fewer proven players are available.
"We have to figure out who we are first, and I don't know that we know that," Hanzel said. "My biggest thing is, we've just got to work hard because we don't have the talent we had."
Juniors Paige Beller and Lexi Frauendorfer are likely in the starting lineup this winter. Those two missed the first week of practice due to quarantine following a COVID exposure. Then Beller hurt her knee. Her status for the weekend is unknown. Beller chipped in 7.7 points per game as a sophomore while Frauendorfer had 4.4.
Jurgens averaged 3.9 points per game and 1.7 assists. She saw how Veik operated last year as the secondary ballhandler. Can she do it as the primary? Hanzel is optimistic based on the attitude she's seen from Jurgens.
"That's been a challenge, and that will continue. Riley Jurgens has stepped up and done a good job for us. Hopefully, that will continue," Hanzel said. "Now there's no Brittney. So, she knows, 'Now, I'm the one. It's me. I can do this. There's no one else to help me.' I think that will help."
Halle Beller came on late last year when she became a regular sub at the holiday tournament. She only scored 10 total points but also played more than five minutes in six of 14 appearances. Mollie Groteluschen appeared in 17 games but played five minutes or more just four times. Abilyn Schneider is a freshman without varsity basketball experience. Regardless, she played in all 84 sets this fall during the volleyball season and should already be familiar with varsity competition after serving as the team's starting setter.
Beller and the younger Schneider provide more options on the perimeter. Groteluschen is expected to contribute inside.
"It's just a matter of everybody getting accustomed to one another," Hanzel said.
Still, the elder Schneider will be the focus, even more than last year.
"She's going to have to score for us to win a couple of games," Hanzel said. "That's what people are going to look at. They're going to say, 'OK, we have to stop the big girl. We don't have to look at the guards as much,' because our outside game isn't going to be like it was. We're developing. It's going to take some time."
That process may not reach its conclusion until Christmas, or even after, Hanzel said. But no matter how or if the Bulldogs figure it out, Hanzel also said there's one element that can accelerate development or at least keep the team afloat while it figures things out.
"We might have to figure out how to score, how to rebound and one of the ways to do it is work hard - working harder than the person you're guarding," she said. "All these kids, they want to go down to Lincoln; they want to be in that situation. They don't care how they get there."
Nate Tenopir is the sports editor of The Columbus Telegram. Reach him via email at sports@columbustelegram.com.
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!