HLHF Girls: Bulldogs learning to slow it down

"We have to figure out who we are first, and I don't know that we know that," Hanzel said. "My biggest thing is, we've just got to work hard because we don't have the talent we had."

Juniors Paige Beller and Lexi Frauendorfer are likely in the starting lineup this winter. Those two missed the first week of practice due to quarantine following a COVID exposure. Then Beller hurt her knee. Her status for the weekend is unknown. Beller chipped in 7.7 points per game as a sophomore while Frauendorfer had 4.4.

Jurgens averaged 3.9 points per game and 1.7 assists. She saw how Veik operated last year as the secondary ballhandler. Can she do it as the primary? Hanzel is optimistic based on the attitude she's seen from Jurgens.

"That's been a challenge, and that will continue. Riley Jurgens has stepped up and done a good job for us. Hopefully, that will continue," Hanzel said. "Now there's no Brittney. So, she knows, 'Now, I'm the one. It's me. I can do this. There's no one else to help me.' I think that will help."