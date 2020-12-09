HLHF Girls: Schneider does it again

Two nights after setting career highs for points and rebounds, Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family junior Addison Schneider did it again, exactly.

Well, not exactly, exactly. She failed to change those marks but matched her career high with 29 points and pulled down 20 rebounds in a 67-45 HLHF road win at Plainview.

The Bulldogs started fast with a 20-6 first quarter then relied on Schneider the rest of the way, cleaning up missed shots. Fourteen of her rebounds came on the offensive end - a big help for a team that shot 27 of 75 (36%).

"Obviously, Addison pulling down 16 offensive rebounds led to her scoring. But she also got herself in position to get those rebounds," coach Kandee Hanzel said. "Scoring 29 is her making the most of her opportunities. It sure helped us knocking down some shots from the outside to get her some freedom inside."

Overall, HLHF was just 3 of 16 from long range but two of those makes came during the fast start and forced Plainview to protect the perimeter the rest of the night.

The Bulldog's 1-3-1 defense sparked early steals and led to 3-pointers by Halle Beller and Lexi Frauendorfer.