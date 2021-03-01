 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
HLHF girls wash away taste of 2020
View Comments

HLHF girls wash away taste of 2020

{{featured_button_text}}
HLHF Girls Basketball

Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family players, coaches and team managers take a team photos with the district championship trophy on Friday in Shelby.

 PATRICK MURPHY, HUMPHREY DEMOCRAT

There was no doubt about it, Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family girls basketball felt like it squandered a major opportunity in last year's postseason.

The Bulldogs didn't let that happen again Friday in a district final victory that left no doubt. HLHF used a big second quarter to propel itself to a 56-35 win over Meridian in a game played at Shelby-Rising City.

A year earlier, the Bulldogs survived a subdistrict loss thanks to a strong regular season and their standing in the wildcard points. But a defeat at the hands of Hartington Cedar Catholic ruined hopes for a third straight trip to Lincoln. Although Cedar Catholic went on and beat 1 seed Weeping Water, that only lessened the blow.

There's no heartbreak to get over this time around. HLHF turned a three-point first-quarter lead into a 15-point halftime separation and found their way back to the capital city.

"Last year was tough. Losing in the sub-finals then losing in the district final, that's just heartbreaking. Getting a second chance and not coming through just leaves a bad taste in your mouth," coach Kandee Hanzel said. "This is a great feeling, happy for the girls, happy for our boys. The town of Humphrey is going to have a crazy few weeks with everyone in Lincoln."

Hanzel was referring to the HLHF boys as well as the Humphrey Saint Francis boys and girls all winning district finals over the weekend.

The HLHF girls did it by allowing just 10 combined points in the middle two quarters and holding Meridian to 22% shooting.

After Meridian hung around through the first eight minutes and trailed 16-13, HLHF switched the defense from its normal match-up zone to man. The adjustment created turnovers and put the Bulldogs ahead 44-23 at the start of the fourth quarter. HLHF snagged seven steals but mostly forced Meridian into bad decisions - earning 21 giveaways.

The Bulldogs opened the game up 8-0 then gave up three consecutive 3-pointers - an element the Mustangs have relied on all season. But that surge was quickly answered and might have been a blessing in disguise.

Meridian settled for 23 shots from the perimeter, made eight and sank just three from inside the arc.

Meanwhile, Addison Schneider, Paige Beller and Halle Beller each hit double-figures for HLHF. Schneider scored 18 on 6 of 9 shooting while Paige Beller had 14 and Halle Beller 10. Schneider also had 14 rebounds, Lexi Frauendorfer and Mollie Groteluschen each had six assists and Riley Jurgens had five steals.

The Bulldogs missed 32 shots and hit 40% but rebounded 24 of those misses and had 48 boards total. They also had 19 assists on 21 made shots.

HLHF, the 4 seed for state, will play 5-seed Fremont Bergan at 1:30 Wednesday afternoon at Lincoln Southwest. The Bulldogs and Knights also met in the first round of the 2019 tournament - a 50-54 Bergan victory.

Nate Tenopir is the sports editor of The Columbus Telegram. Reach him via email at sports@columbustelegram.com.

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Bulldogs crash glass on Pirates
Girls

Bulldogs crash glass on Pirates

  • Updated

Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family girls basketball took 65 shots and missed 40 of them in Thursday's subdistrict final against Plainview. Most nigh…

Scotus girls draw Broken Bow
Girls

Scotus girls draw Broken Bow

  • Updated

Scotus Central Catholic's girls subdistrict title win in a close one Thursday night over David City has earned the Shamrocks a chance at the s…

Prep Girls Basketball Ratings
Girls

Prep Girls Basketball Ratings

  • Updated

Class A (Record)-Previous Rating1. Lincoln Pius X (18-0);12. Millard South (19-1);23. Fremont (17-3);34. Lincoln Southwest (15-2);45. Omaha Ce…

Patriot press punishes CHS girls
Girls

Patriot press punishes CHS girls

  • Updated

Millard South forced the Columbus High girls into 23 turnovers, held the Discoverers to just 32 shot attempts and under 30 points in a 68-29 P…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News