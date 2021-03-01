HLHF girls wash away taste of 2020

There was no doubt about it, Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family girls basketball felt like it squandered a major opportunity in last year's postseason.
The Bulldogs didn't let that happen again Friday in a district final victory that left no doubt. HLHF used a big second quarter to propel itself to a 56-35 win over Meridian in a game played at Shelby-Rising City.
A year earlier, the Bulldogs survived a subdistrict loss thanks to a strong regular season and their standing in the wildcard points. But a defeat at the hands of Hartington Cedar Catholic ruined hopes for a third straight trip to Lincoln. Although Cedar Catholic went on and beat 1 seed Weeping Water, that only lessened the blow.
There's no heartbreak to get over this time around. HLHF turned a three-point first-quarter lead into a 15-point halftime separation and found their way back to the capital city.
"Last year was tough. Losing in the sub-finals then losing in the district final, that's just heartbreaking. Getting a second chance and not coming through just leaves a bad taste in your mouth," coach Kandee Hanzel said. "This is a great feeling, happy for the girls, happy for our boys. The town of Humphrey is going to have a crazy few weeks with everyone in Lincoln."
Hanzel was referring to the HLHF boys as well as the Humphrey Saint Francis boys and girls all winning district finals over the weekend.
The HLHF girls did it by allowing just 10 combined points in the middle two quarters and holding Meridian to 22% shooting.
After Meridian hung around through the first eight minutes and trailed 16-13, HLHF switched the defense from its normal match-up zone to man. The adjustment created turnovers and put the Bulldogs ahead 44-23 at the start of the fourth quarter. HLHF snagged seven steals but mostly forced Meridian into bad decisions - earning 21 giveaways.
The Bulldogs opened the game up 8-0 then gave up three consecutive 3-pointers - an element the Mustangs have relied on all season. But that surge was quickly answered and might have been a blessing in disguise.
Meridian settled for 23 shots from the perimeter, made eight and sank just three from inside the arc.
Meanwhile, Addison Schneider, Paige Beller and Halle Beller each hit double-figures for HLHF. Schneider scored 18 on 6 of 9 shooting while Paige Beller had 14 and Halle Beller 10. Schneider also had 14 rebounds, Lexi Frauendorfer and Mollie Groteluschen each had six assists and Riley Jurgens had five steals.
The Bulldogs missed 32 shots and hit 40% but rebounded 24 of those misses and had 48 boards total. They also had 19 assists on 21 made shots.
HLHF, the 4 seed for state, will play 5-seed Fremont Bergan at 1:30 Wednesday afternoon at Lincoln Southwest. The Bulldogs and Knights also met in the first round of the 2019 tournament - a 50-54 Bergan victory.
Nate Tenopir is the sports editor of The Columbus Telegram. Reach him via email at sports@columbustelegram.com.