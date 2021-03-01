HLHF girls wash away taste of 2020

There was no doubt about it, Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family girls basketball felt like it squandered a major opportunity in last year's postseason.

The Bulldogs didn't let that happen again Friday in a district final victory that left no doubt. HLHF used a big second quarter to propel itself to a 56-35 win over Meridian in a game played at Shelby-Rising City.

A year earlier, the Bulldogs survived a subdistrict loss thanks to a strong regular season and their standing in the wildcard points. But a defeat at the hands of Hartington Cedar Catholic ruined hopes for a third straight trip to Lincoln. Although Cedar Catholic went on and beat 1 seed Weeping Water, that only lessened the blow.

There's no heartbreak to get over this time around. HLHF turned a three-point first-quarter lead into a 15-point halftime separation and found their way back to the capital city.

"Last year was tough. Losing in the sub-finals then losing in the district final, that's just heartbreaking. Getting a second chance and not coming through just leaves a bad taste in your mouth," coach Kandee Hanzel said. "This is a great feeling, happy for the girls, happy for our boys. The town of Humphrey is going to have a crazy few weeks with everyone in Lincoln."