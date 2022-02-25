HLHF, St. Francis headed back to Lincoln

The town of Humphrey is halfway to sending all four basketball teams back to state for the second year in a row.

The Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family and St. Francis girls both earned trips to Lincoln on Friday night in a pair of district final wins. HLHF took down Overton 45-39 on the road at Hampton. St. Francis was a 65-42 winner over Sandhills/Thedford in Burwell.

The boys get their chance on Saturday and Tuesday. The HLHF boys, who just suffered their first loss Thursday in the subdistrict semifinal to Norfolk Catholic, travels to Broken Bow to face 16 seed Maxwell on Saturday at 6 p.m. The St. Francis boys were defeated Tuesday in the sub semifinals by Lincoln Parkview Christian. The Flyers and the Patriots meet again Tuesday at York College with a spot at state on the line this time in a matchup set for 6:30 p.m.

HLHF held Overton to 34% shooting, 1 for 9 from outside and forced 20 turnovers. St. Francis jumped out to a 21-11 lead and never looked back. Senior Kaylee Stricklin had 25 points and five rebounds.

HLHF (Class D-1) opens the state tournament on Tuesday at Lincoln Southwest. Saint Francis (D-2) will play either in the Monday morning session (9 a.m, 10:45 a.m.) or evening (6 p.m., 7:45 p.m.) session.

