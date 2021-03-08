 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Humphrey Saint Francis Girls Basketball State Champions
View Comments

Humphrey Saint Francis Girls Basketball State Champions

{{featured_button_text}}
Humphrey Saint Francis Girls Basketball

Saint Francis players, clockwise from top, Allison Weidner, Kiley Wessel, Makenna Wietfeld and Kayla Brandl celebrate their moment with the state trophy after a D-2 championship win Saturday in Lincoln.

 NATE TENOPIR, THE COLUMBUS TELEGRAM

ROSTER

2 Allison Weidner

3 Emma Baumgart

4 Hannah Baumgart

10 Jalyssa Hastreiter

12 Emma Classen

14 Karly Kessler

20 Kylee Wessel

22 Shelby Gilsdorf

24 Kayla Brandl

30 Alexis Kuchar

32 Kaylee Stricklin

34 Alissa Kosch

40 Leah Kosch

42 Makenna Wietfeld

The Perfect Season 25-0

Palmer 87-22 

Heartland Lutheran 77-27

Hartington-Newcastle 73-23

Summerland 61-24

Fullerton 72-43

Nebraska Christian 73-49

Crofton 60-50

West Point-Beemer 50-40

Norfolk Catholic 71-46

Howells-Dodge 75-33

Burwell 69-25

Pierce 53-48

Riverside 89-16

Burwell 55-29

Fullerton 57-16

Lutheran High Northeast 70-48

Central Valley 74-34

Aquinas Catholic 60-19

Elkhorn Valley 67-41

Elba 86-24

Riverside 73-15

Garden County 81-16

Sterling 73-41

Mullen 65-59

Falls City Sacred Heart 57-48

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Watch Now: Related Video

WATCH NOW: St. Francis senior Allison Weidner after state semifinal win

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News