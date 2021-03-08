Humphrey Saint Francis Girls Basketball State Champions

ROSTER
2 Allison Weidner
3 Emma Baumgart
4 Hannah Baumgart
10 Jalyssa Hastreiter
12 Emma Classen
14 Karly Kessler
20 Kylee Wessel
22 Shelby Gilsdorf
24 Kayla Brandl
30 Alexis Kuchar
32 Kaylee Stricklin
34 Alissa Kosch
40 Leah Kosch
42 Makenna Wietfeld
The Perfect Season 25-0
Palmer 87-22
Heartland Lutheran 77-27
Hartington-Newcastle 73-23
Summerland 61-24
Fullerton 72-43
Nebraska Christian 73-49
Crofton 60-50
West Point-Beemer 50-40
Norfolk Catholic 71-46
Howells-Dodge 75-33
Burwell 69-25
Pierce 53-48
Riverside 89-16
Burwell 55-29
Fullerton 57-16
Lutheran High Northeast 70-48
Central Valley 74-34
Aquinas Catholic 60-19
Elkhorn Valley 67-41
Elba 86-24
Riverside 73-15
Garden County 81-16
Sterling 73-41
Mullen 65-59
Falls City Sacred Heart 57-48
