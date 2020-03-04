Humphrey St. Francis Girls: Stone cold killers

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

For a powerhouse program, starts are especially important.

"If they have any doubts, we don’t want them to believe early," Reichmuth said. "We don’t come in looking like we’re the favorite. We don’t ever talk about that. We don’t ever have that mindset. We talk about playing every possession and not looking at the scoreboard."

This weekend will be the 12th trip to state in program history. The Flyers have three state titles and have played in seven title games. Since the turn of the century, St. Francis had been to Lincoln 11 times.

Though the Flyers regularly challenge themselves with a tough schedule and opponents a division or two higher, the 20-year run they've been on hasn't gone unnoticed.

"There’s always teams that play their best against us," said Sjuts, one of four seniors on the roster. "They bring their ‘A’ game. We have to do the same and bring it every game."

That can be quite the challenge to match the emotional level of the other team night in and night out. Thus, while there's no specific first-quarter goal that St. Francis can measure to tell if it's on track, crushing the hopes of opponents is a natural byproduct.