Humphrey St. Francis Girls: Stone cold killers

You would think that with the way Humphrey St. Francis normally ends the first eight minutes of almost every game, coach Bryan Reichmuth and the girls have a focus on fast starts.
In a 23-2 season, the Flyers have scored 30 percent of their points, 524 to be exact, in the first quarter. They've also only given up a total of 186, or, as the numbers work out, an average score of about 21-7.
Though St. Francis squandered a big first-quarter lead in their first loss to Summerland, typically, the Flyers have ended whatever upset hopes the opposition had before they've even begun.
Twice they've shut out the opponent in the first quarter. Four other times they've given up three or fewer points.
It's a relentless attack that brings foes to their knees right where the Flyers can deliver the death blow before halftime.
Still, the Flyers say there's no specific pregame drill, activity or routine meant to stoke an early fire. Rather, even with all the first-quarter points, its the defense that lays the groundwork.
With a focus on pressure and intensity, St. Francis sends opponents into the first quarter break reeling with no hopes of recovery.
"It’s all about our defense. We score a lot of points, but it starts with our defense," Reichmuth said. "It sets the tone. The earlier we can set that in a game, the more effective we are."
St. Francis has led at the end of every first quarter this season but three. The Flyers have trailed twice and were in an 18-18 tie. They won each of those games.
In just about half (12 games), its been a single-digit separation. But in the other 13, the average margin is 22.
That sort of a start has allowed St. Francis to lead at halftime of every game but one and enjoy some halftime gaps as large as 71, 58 and 50. On average, it's a 22-point game at the break, and if you're in the other locker room, it's elementary from that point.
"Starting with the tip, we want to score a basket and get straight to the press so we can start getting stops," junior point guard Allison Weidner said. "That’s how we get our strong starts."
Reichmuth said there's a play that tens to be the same play following a tip-off win. Once that play produces the first points of the game, the other side has almost already lost. As the ball is coming out of the net, St. Francis is setting up a press that wreaks havoc.
Weidner's athleticism, the length and size of Caitlin Jarosz and Lauren Pfeifer and the quickness of Kyleigh Sjuts and Alissa Kosch start tipping passes, intercepting balls and forcing bad shots. Like a shark, the Flyers sense blood in the water and start a feeding frenzy.
Three times they've scored more than 30 points in the first quarter. Thirteen times they've had 20 or more.
For a powerhouse program, starts are especially important.
"If they have any doubts, we don’t want them to believe early," Reichmuth said. "We don’t come in looking like we’re the favorite. We don’t ever talk about that. We don’t ever have that mindset. We talk about playing every possession and not looking at the scoreboard."
This weekend will be the 12th trip to state in program history. The Flyers have three state titles and have played in seven title games. Since the turn of the century, St. Francis had been to Lincoln 11 times.
Though the Flyers regularly challenge themselves with a tough schedule and opponents a division or two higher, the 20-year run they've been on hasn't gone unnoticed.
"There’s always teams that play their best against us," said Sjuts, one of four seniors on the roster. "They bring their ‘A’ game. We have to do the same and bring it every game."
That can be quite the challenge to match the emotional level of the other team night in and night out. Thus, while there's no specific first-quarter goal that St. Francis can measure to tell if it's on track, crushing the hopes of opponents is a natural byproduct.
"A lot of people want to beat us," Weidner said. "We have a lot of banners, and everyone knows that."
Even so, St. Francis hasn't won a championship since 2007. Plus, this current crop of Flyers has experienced just about everything but a gold medal.
The seniors and juniors were a part of the 2017 volleyball team that lost in the semifinals and took third. Just a few short months later, many of those same girls lost the D-2 state basketball championship game.
They were back at state basketball last season only to lay an offensive dud in the opening round, miss late free throws and see Wynot squeak out a win. The Blue Devils went on and won state.
This past fall, the volleyball team was back in Lincoln, forced a fifth set and fought off five straight match points in that fifth set but come up short.
In total, between several of the female athletes at St. Francis High School, there are four trips to state, two runners-up and no championships.
"We don’t ever talk about it. I think it gives them an extra drive. But I don’t think that’s something we want to talk about. I think there’s some hunger there that’s…been left unfed," Reichmuth said. "There’s some drive there to get the big gold medal, for sure.
Six of the eight teams from last year's state bracket are back including championship game participants Wynot and Falls City Sacred Heart. The eight teams listed in the top eight of the final Lincoln Journal Star ratings are the exact eight teams on the D-2 bracket.
"We’ve been really close, so I just want to get it done," Sjuts said. "I know everyone has worked their hardest and I can trust them. Hopefully, we can bring home the trophy."
Nate Tenopir is the sports editor of The Columbus Telegram. Reach him via email at sports@columbustelegram.com.