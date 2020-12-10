HUMPHREY ST. FRANCIS SUPER SENIOR ALLISON WEIDNER

There's just something different about the way Allison Weidner plays basketball. Anyone who's been fortunate enough to see her in person can attest to that.
And it's not just the fact that she typically has the most points, grabs the most rebounds and dishes out a game-high number of assists. Good players have come and gone that do the same. No, for Weidner, there's something different about the way she can dominate a game. There's an edge to it.
It's an edge that was built inside the shop on her family's farm. Dad stores the trucks and the equipment in there, but the floor is also marked up with sidelines, baselines and 3-point lines for a regulation-sized half court. It's there that Allison and her brothers Brandon and Nathan impressed on her the finer points of competition.
Those lessons also often extended outside where Allison was more than willing to engage in a game of football. The outcomes didn't always go her way, and the lessons learned were often delivered more with a clenched fist than a velvet touch. But eventually, Weidner discovered how to stand her ground and give as good as she got.
"Growing up with two older brothers, it was either basketball and football. I enjoyed playing both of them. It's what made me the competitive person I am today," Weidner said. "They fueled my drive in basketball, and they never took it easy on me.
"I would go up to the house crying and mom and dad showed no sympathy. They said, 'If you want to compete with the boys, you've got to learn how to handle yourself.' That's just kind of where it started."
That edge is obvious in the way Weidner plays basketball. She'll take on any defender, cut through any defense and take the ball to the rim no matter who's standing in the way.
St. Francis has regularly beaten opponents by 20, 30 and 40 points since Weidner first stepped on the varsity court, and she's a primary reason why. When she's not scoring 39 like she did in last year's state semifinals, Weidner is creating shots for teammates with bounce passes and chest passes through miniature windows only she seems to recognize.
If the shots aren't falling, Weidner can get her game going defensively with steals and rebounds for runouts to the other end.
Opposing coaches have walked the fine line of trying to stop Weidner or stop those around her and contain her for the last three years. Neither of those approaches have had much success.
She never relents - that hard-nosed edge of her simply won't allow it. There's beating the other team and leaving no doubt. Weidner's mindset is closer to the latter part of that equation.
Yet, while Weidner has been the best player on the court each of the past three years, she is without a championship. She led the Flyers to the title game as a freshman and last March but came up short each time.
Does she need a trophy to cement her legacy? Not exactly. She's the best the school has ever had regardless.
But of course it's not like she's ready to ride off into the sunset without a fight. Weidner has championship thoughts on her mind. It's her last season; best get out of the way.
"I really want to get a championship under my belt. I've come close twice and ... it stinks; it really does stink," she said. "It's been a while since St. Francis had had a basketball championship. I really want to get that done for us.
"This team, we've done a lot the last three years. To finish it off, I'd like to get a championship."
-Nate Tenopir
