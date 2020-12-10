HUMPHREY ST. FRANCIS SUPER SENIOR ALLISON WEIDNER

"I would go up to the house crying and mom and dad showed no sympathy. They said, 'If you want to compete with the boys, you've got to learn how to handle yourself.' That's just kind of where it started."

That edge is obvious in the way Weidner plays basketball. She'll take on any defender, cut through any defense and take the ball to the rim no matter who's standing in the way.

St. Francis has regularly beaten opponents by 20, 30 and 40 points since Weidner first stepped on the varsity court, and she's a primary reason why. When she's not scoring 39 like she did in last year's state semifinals, Weidner is creating shots for teammates with bounce passes and chest passes through miniature windows only she seems to recognize.

If the shots aren't falling, Weidner can get her game going defensively with steals and rebounds for runouts to the other end.

Opposing coaches have walked the fine line of trying to stop Weidner or stop those around her and contain her for the last three years. Neither of those approaches have had much success.

She never relents - that hard-nosed edge of her simply won't allow it. There's beating the other team and leaving no doubt. Weidner's mindset is closer to the latter part of that equation.