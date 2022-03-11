Irish D frustrates Flyers in D-2 title loss

LINCOLN - Humphrey Saint Francis girls basketball has made championship games the norm in the past nine seasons. Unfortunately for the Flyers, playing bridesmaid has become all too familiar in those title chances.

Falls City Sacred Heart made St. Francis bridesmaids again Friday night in a 43-33 Class D-2 title win at Pinnacle Bank Arena. It was the fourth championship appearance in the past five years for the Flyers but the third loss.

Since 2014 they've played in the final game of the year five times. Last year's 57-48 win over the same Sacred Heart program was the only win out of the five.

Smothering Irish defense and the ability to convert mistakes into points made the difference on a night when the Flyers were able to control 6-foot Irish star Erison Vonderschmidt to six points. Although the St. Francis D was good in that regard, Sacred Heart was just a little bit better.

The Irish held the Flyers to 30% shooting, limited center Kaylee Stricklin to just three points after halftime and scored 14 points on 11 St. Francis turnovers.

Sacred Heart lead for over 26 minutes of the game, gave up the lead midway through the second quarter but seized it back and put the game away on a pair of 6-0 runs in the third and fourth quarters.

"We kind of got going and our press became more effective. But every time we'd make a little burst they'd get back to that euro play and get a layup out of it. It just beat us to death today," coach Bryan Reichmuth said. "Great team from Falls City, and extremely proud of my team for the heart they had to fight."

The euro play Reichmuth was referring to opened up a drive to the lane on a ball screen handoff at the top of the key - inspired from set plays in European League Basketball. Although Stricklin and freshman Isabel Preister did their job limiting Vonderschmidt, 5-10 senior Rachel Magdanz scored 14, most often on that play.

Magdanz was most effective in the second half. She had just two before the break then put an end to an 8-0 St. Francis run in the third on a layup created by the set play. She added another at the end of the quarter that capped six in a row and sent the Irish the fourth leading 30-25.

Two free throws then another Magdanz driving layup provided separation in the fourth when St. Francis had it down to two.

It was a 19-14 Irish lead to start the second half and 21-14 when free throws from Stricklin, a floater by Jalyssa Hastreiter, Kylee Wessel three-pointer and Emma Baumgart free throw put eight straight Flyer points on the board. Magdanz halted the momentum with her second make of the night.

St. Francis was within 32-30 with 4:20 left in the game after Preister hit two free throws but Magdanz then scored four straight and Olivia Eickhoff added a layup on the fast break.

Emma Baumgart started the quarter with a three. The Flyers didn't make a shot again until Preister scored and drew a foul with 18 seconds left, the backups in the game and Irish 12 points ahead.

"They adjusted to our press, for one thing, got us spaced out and we were starting to take some chances," Reichmuth said. "I think the pressure at the end of the game was tightened up on us a little bit and I think we started taking some chances, gave up a backdoor cut and some things like that. It just kind of snowballed on us."

It didn't help that Stricklin only played 20 minutes. She picked up her second foul in the first minute of the second quarter and sat for about three minutes. A whistle for her third came at 5:18 of the third. She didn't return until there were 51 seconds left.

Presiter played 13 minutes in relief for Stricklin, scored nine points and had two rebounds. There are certainly signs of the future. But there's nothing like the experience Stricklin has having played in two title games already.

"She's such a huge part and a key part. We're looking to pound it into her. Isabel, she's a freshman. The girls have a lot of faith in her. But she's not Kaylee yet. She will be, but that's just what we had to go to. Certainly, Kaylee on the bench was a hindrance for our team."

Stricklin scored 10, had six rebounds and a steal in her final game. Hastretier, also a senior, scored two with two boards, an assist and a steal. The third senior, Shelby Gilsdorf, played 10 minutes, had two rebounds and an assist.

The Flyers finished the year 25-4. Perspective means little after losing in a championship game. And no doubt, some will try and provide that perspective. It's likely the Flyers won't see it that way. Despite whoever is or isn't there anymore, the championship game is where they felt they belonged.

"Many of people are going to say that (we overachieved) because of what we lost last year. But we have a lot of confidence and we had a good summer of basketball. This is the first D team we've lost to since Allison (Weidner) graduated, through the summer and through our basketball season. We felt like we'd be competitive, and this group is so committed and works so hard; just challenge them and they'll go there for you.

Nate Tenopir is the sports editor of The Columbus Telegram. Reach him via email at sports@columbustelegram.com.

