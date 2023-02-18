The Scotus Central Catholic Shamrocks entered the C1-7 the subdistrict finals with an 18-5 record and hosted the David City Scouts.

The Shamrocks advanced with a final score of 50 to David City's 34.

Scotus Central Catholic School's Girls Basketball coach Jarrod Ridder said the team had a couple of clear-cut goals for the matchup.

"23 (Kamryn Behrns) is really challenging and they have some kids who can shoot and it’s a tough matchup of limiting 23’s touches and maybe shutting down those shooters," Ridder said.

Scotus ended the first quarter with a 14-11 lead on the Scouts, most of those points being from right next to the hoop or from layups. In the second quarter, they held the lead at 25-19 with eight of their 11-point increase also being closer shots.

Sophomore Emma Brezenski led the team in points with 14, followed by Junior Joanna Rusher, with 13 points and a leading seven rebounds, followed by Senior Hailey Steffensmeier, who led the team in layups with 11 game points. They had to focus on defense and watching rebounds according to Steffensmeier, which David City totaled 20.

"They had one really good shooter so we had to make sure she didn’t get a ton of shots off and then 23 in the paint, she's really good at left hand and making those layups so we had to make sure she doesn’t get those changes," Steffensmeier said. "And rebounding, they were really good at rebounding last time."

In the third quarter, Scotus worked to widen the gap to 42-28. Steffensmeier said the girls played well on offense during this particular matchup. The crowd, shouting "Let's go, offense!" seemed to agree.

"I think we played really good offense and ran down the court so we got those easy layups which were huge especially in the third quarter which got us into the lead and got our momentum into the fourth," Steffensmeier said.

Ridder also praised the team's 27 rebounds and defensive play in the second half. Keeping pace, he said, was something they tried to focus on in the later game.

"I just thought we really settled down in the second half and we really did a great job playing with pace and we did a good job defensively and rebounding," Ridder said. "We did a good job of getting the ball inside and did a good job finishing. All of our players did a good job of finding ways to get easy buckets. A little bit of pressing a little bit of pace makes the difference on the game."

At the moment, Ridder said, where and who they play for districts is unclear, but the team will waste no time in practicing for whatever comes their way.

"We've just got to wait to see who we play but we've got to take advantage of the week we have to just get better, that's going to be our mindset going forward," Ridder said. "Just get better in all phases, we have to shoot, play great defense, get the rebounds, we'll just work on everything."

After the game, Steffensmeier and Ridder both said the team played well in this matchup.

"I think we did really good. We executed our game plan and it obviously turned out for the best," Steffensmeier said.